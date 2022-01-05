Deathstrand Director’s Cut will be available on PC in the spring of 2022





Publisher 505 Games has announced the director’s cut release of Death Stranding on Windows PCs. After being released on the PlayStation 5 a few months ago, the game will be released simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games Store in the spring of 2022.

This is the second time Death Stranding has been ported to a PC, the original version was released in July 2020, with unlimited high frame rates, ultra-wide monitor support, photo mode and other bonuses. I am. We also first covered crossover content with other titles such as the Valves Half-Life series and Cyberpunk 2077.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut’s PC port will be the first to incorporate Intel’s new Xe Supersampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an enhanced experience. XeSS uses machine learning to allow players to enjoy the game with better performance and higher graphic details.

Director’s Cut included new combat mechanics, upgraded melee attacks, and weapons that could be mounted on top of the vehicle. The main character, Sam Porter, also received a stabilizer with a thruster to reduce the impact of jumping from high altitude. You could even revisit the boss battle and share your scores online, and Cut completely removed the infamous Monster Energy Drink brand.

On PlayStation 4, director’s cut is now available with a $ 10 upgrade for those who own the original version. Only time knows if the same applies to PC players.

Earlier this week, Hideo Kojima teased the 2022 plan through a tweet. This includes the following levels, including radical project experimentation and investment in video teams. In November, his studio, Kojima Productions, will launch a new division in Los Angeles with a focus on film and television. Knowing his timeless passion for cinema, it’s not surprising to see him pursuing projects in the field.

