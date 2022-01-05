Technology upgrades and innovations that made Realme a popular brand this year





2021 was a busy year with the launch of the flagship, new technologies and many innovations.

It was difficult to keep up with the rapid changes and revolutions in the industry. But despite fierce competition, one smartphone brand that has succeeded in winning the heart and trust of consumers is a reality.

realme was a rapid success thanks to the advanced technological development, research and innovation that took place in 2021.

Here is a brief summary of everything that made realme the real beginning of 2021.

Year of innovation

true

2021 was the first year of many. realme was also the first smartphone brand to make great strides in wireless charging. MAGDART is Android’s first and fastest magnetic wireless charging.

As some of you may not know, the realme 8s 5G is the world’s first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor with an advanced 6nm process. Meanwhile, the realme X7 MAX 5G is India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor, and the realme 85G was first launched in India. MediaTek D700 processor.

As a 5G democratic company, realme has launched 18 5G-compatible smartphones worldwide and has emerged as the No. 1 5G smartphone brand in India.

true

Smartphone companies have also introduced a new design technology, Sustainable Paper Tech Master Design.

From online to offline: sales, expansion and more!

true

Starting offline, realme currently has over 35,000 retail stores nationwide, including experience stores, smart stores, and realme stores. Of these luxury stores, 300 opened in 2021.

In addition to the significant offline expansion, realme sales have also increased significantly. During the celebration sale, Realme witnessed the sale of almost Rs 3500 Cr. It has also become Flipkart’s No. 1 popular brand in multiple categories.

The long-awaited GT series

true

Remember the Sustainable Paper Technology Master Design we mentioned?

It will be used in the next Realm GT 2 Series and features two innovations: a 150 degree ultra-wide camera and Realm Innovation Forward Communication, in addition to a back cover made of biopolymer material.

The realme GT 2 Pro will be the brand’s first and most premium flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 mobile platform.

Big forecasts and plans for 2022

true

In 2021, realme has grown to become the 6th largest in the world with 100 million users worldwide.

It does not set small targets for the next accounting quarter. Realme aims to sell 35 million smartphones and 1280 million AIoT products in 2022. These high forecasts target good sales strategies, new innovations, and numerouno smartphones. brand.

In summary, after a wonderful 2021, Realm is ready to once again prove why it deserves all our love and trust. By 2022, we aim to become the No. 1 smartphone brand in India.

Are you excited to see what the brand is preparing for 2022? Please wait a moment!

true

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-upgrades-innovations-in-2021-for-realme-558147.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos