Sony expects the next big hit in electric cars





The company planning to launch Sony Mobility this year already has a prototype SUV, with a coupe share up 4%, above the flat Nikkei index.

January 5 (Reuters)-Japan’s Sony Group (6758.T) enters the electric vehicle market with the aim of leveraging the strengths of entertainment and sensors to play a greater role in next-generation mobility. We are planning to launch a company to consider this spring.

Prior to the CES technology trade fair in the United States, Sony’s new company, Sony Mobility, said that a Japanese high-tech giant is “searching for commercial launch” of electric vehicles, said Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman and president of Sony.

“By combining our imaging and sensing, cloud, 5G, entertainment technology and content acquisition, we are confident that Sony has established itself as a creative entertainment company that redefines mobility,” he said. I am saying.

While the former dominant position in consumer electronics has been eroded by Asian rivals like Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) in South Korea, Sony has advanced technology in areas such as sensors essential for autonomous driving. I still have.

It is also one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, home to well-known video game and movie franchises. Audio and entertainment systems are gaining more and more attention for next-generation vehicles.

After the announcement of the electric vehicle plan, Sony’s share surged 4.2% in Tokyo, easily surpassing the flat Nikkei index (.N225).

Yoshida has announced the VISION-S02, a prototype sport utility vehicle (SUV) that uses the same electric vehicle platform as the previously announced VISION-S01 coupe, which began testing on public roads in Europe in December 2020.

The company said it sees mobility as an “entertainment space” where passengers can choose individual entertainment options and use 5G internet connectivity.

Wall Street is making big bets on electric vehicles, and the global automotive industry is now backed by the world’s most valuable car maker, Tesla (TSLA.O). Many investors also expect Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to launch its vehicle within the next few years.

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation (7203.T) promised $ 70 billion in December to power its vehicles by 2030.

