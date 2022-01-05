Smart retainer can send you text messages with your tongue





Projects led by the main creators of Google Glass, one of the main creators of Google Glass, an influential but ultimately fateful smart eyewear, are talked about and handed by people. The purpose is to allow you to talk without typing, signing, or gesturing with.

According to demo videos and academic papers reviewed by BuzzFeed News, the project is called SilentSpeller, a communication system that uses a high-tech dental retainer to send text and spell words silently. .. This device works by tracking the movement of the user’s tongue. Researchers claim that the system identifies letters with 97% accuracy and 93% accuracy for the entire word.

This research is the brainchild of Sudsterner, a pioneer in wearable technology. Starner played a leading technical role in the development of Google Glass, a popular device that helped bring a new genre of gadgets beyond smartphones to the world. But when Google introduced the device almost 10 years ago, it was controversial and pushed the boundaries of social relations with technology. In contrast, SilentSpeller is a research project at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where Sterner is a professor, so the current goal is more academic than the product roadmap.

However, the device could eventually be used to help people with movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, Steerner told BuzzFeed News in an interview. He also has potential consumer applications such as hands-free communication in really quiet places like libraries and really noisy places where people have to be nervous to hear. I’m watching it.

To develop the SilentSpeller, researchers did not create a whole new retainer from scratch. Instead, they rigged an existing product called SmartPalate. It looks like a kind of retainer used by orthodontists, but it is equipped with a small sensor to track tongue movements for speech therapy. The software creates a map that visually shows how someone’s tongue works when talking, although the main use of SmartPalates is to help people fix speech problems. Researchers working on SilentSpeller have adapted the system to transform retainers into communication tools.

According to academic papers, this device reads tongue movements via a retainer 124 sensor. After that, the data is sent to your computer or smartphone via the USB line. For now, prototype users mean that the wire hangs from their mouth, but researchers believe that they will eventually be able to create a full-mouth wireless version. This device requires a dental impression of a custom fitting retainer. Researchers have been working on the project since January 2020, but progress has been delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic limits the number of participants who can adapt to custom retainers.

This effort is not a Google project, but it does include the fingerprints of corporate researchers. Starner is Google’s part-time research scientist with a focus on machine learning. Another author of the academic paper is Alex Olwal, Google’s Senior Research Scientist, who leads a corporate interaction lab, an initiative aimed at intertwining digital and physical experiences. Olwal is also the technical lead for Google’s Augmented Reality division.

Olwal is testing the device in a demo video of the project published on the Olwals YouTube channel. His eyes are blurry, but a Google spokesperson confirmed him.

Google Research, a division of the company focused on pure science and technology breakthroughs, has been recognized as a collaborator in the demo video, but its spokeswoman and Starner said the effort was a Google Research project. Said not to be considered.

Naoki Kimura, the project’s senior researcher, is a graduate student at the University of Tokyo and an exchange student studying under Steerner at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Steerner said. Other researchers on this project come from universities such as Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Washington. The project, presented at a conference on human factors in computing systems in Yokohama, Japan, in May, was virtually in the midst of a pandemic. However, this project is not well known.

For the past few years, devices worn on the body, or in this case, on the body, have become a greater focus of research as technology has been injected into more aspects of people’s lives. .. Apple Watch can take an electrocardiogram with a sensor that tracks your heart rate. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, manufactures virtual reality headsets to take advantage of the so-called Metaverse. This is described by tech executives as an immersive world with a mix of digital and physical elements. Facebook has been developing a brain-computer interface for years aimed at imagining the words you want to type and allowing people to communicate, but in July the company unplugged the project. I did. Google created jackets and bags connected to the internet and for some time experimented with smart contact lenses with glucose readers for diabetics.

But as people start using these devices more, privacy concerns are growing. John Davison, senior adviser to the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit, said devices that fit in the human mouth could open the door to intrusive data collection. .. He said the nightmare scenario could be a company that collects information about a person’s saliva and dental records. This is a long-term concern for new generation devices that process biometric data, but there is no indication that Silent Speller can do that.

According to Davison, the type is obvious, the sensitivity of the device in your head. It will present some privacy risks. He added that strict safeguards are needed for the information it can collect.

In SilentSpeller’s academic paper, researchers list several use cases. In addition to helping people with limited dexterity and other consumers, there may even be applications on the battlefield. According to the paper, one use case is a UN activity where silent communication is key. The corresponding figure is of two heavily armored soldiers with assault rifles. In the balloon, the soldiers will probably discuss tactical strategies through Silent Speller.

This isn’t the first time Google scientists have collaborated with university researchers. Google has long had a close relationship with academia, starting with the start of the company as a project at Stanford University by Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and graduate students. For 15 years, the company has awarded financial grants to academic researchers called the Google Faculty Research Awards. In 2020, the company said it would discontinue the program and instead focus on supporting up-and-coming researchers and faculty working on projects that serve undervalued communities. That year, CNET reported on several projects funded by Google Research or developed by Interaction Lab. They included sunglasses that project holographic icons and temporary tattoos that turn the human body into a living touchpad when applied to the skin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/richardnieva/google-glass-creator-is-experimenting-with-a-smart-retainer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos