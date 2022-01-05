Reduce Food Waste to Increase Access to Affordable Food | MIT News





Energy and fertilizers used to grow, process and distribute food are wasted.

At the other end of the supply chain are underfunded consumers. These consumers have suffered even more in recent years due to factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

Spoiler Alert, a company founded by two MIT graduates, uses a platform that connects major food and beverage brands with discounted grocery stores, retailers, and nonprofits, allowing companies to use food waste and food. We are helping to close the gap between anxiety. This platform helps you discount or donate excess and short-term inventory days, weeks, or months before your brand expires.

Ricky Aschenfelder MBA15, co-founded with Emily Marina MBA15, states that there is a large amount of underutilized data in manufacturing and distribution space, resulting in wasted delicious food.

Spoiler Alert helps brands manage bad inventory data, create offers for potential buyers, and confirm and accept bids. The platform is designed to use automation and pricing intelligence to further streamline sales and work with the company’s existing inventory and fulfillment systems.

Roughly speaking, it was waste prevention software built for sales and supply chain teams, according to Ashenfelter.You can think of it as private [business-to-business] Some kind of eBay.

Spoiler Alert works with global companies such as Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Danone, as well as discount grocery stores such as United Grocery Outlet and Misfits Market. These brands are already using this platform to reduce food waste and get more food at people’s dining tables.

Project drawdown [a nonprofit working on climate solutions] Ashenfelter has identified food waste as a top priority for addressing the global climate crisis, so this type of corporate initiative can be very strong from an environmental perspective, Ashenfelter said. Estimates that food waste accounts for 8% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Addressing supply chain inefficiencies can have dramatic impacts from both environmental and social lenses, as opposed to rising levels of food insecurity and the inability of people to access affordable nutrition. You start to realize that you have sex. That is our motive.

Unused data for change

Ashenfelter enrolled in MIT’s Sloan School of Management after spending several years in sustainability software and management consulting in the retail and consumer products industry.

I’m really attracted to the transition to something more entrepreneurial, not only with a focus on Sloan’s entrepreneurial spirit, but also with the broader MIT ecosystem of technology, entrepreneurship and clean innovation. We took advantage of our focus on, and other themes along its front lines.

Ashenfelter met Marina at one of Sloan’s student events in 2013, and the founders immediately set out to use the data to reduce food waste.

For us, the idea was clear. How can you leverage your data to manage excess and short-term inventory? Ashenfelter says. Our approach has evolved over the last six years, all of which have led companies to reduce costs in terms of solving huge climate problems, solving major food insecurity problems, and capitalism. It’s rooted in helping to generate revenue from otherwise wasted products.

The founder spent hours at the Martin Trust Center in MIT Entrepreneurship with the support of the Sloan Sustainability Initiative, using Spoiler Alert as a case study in almost every class he attended, considering product development, sales, marketing, pricing and more. did. Their course work.

According to Ashenfelter, we have incorporated the idea into almost every action learning class possible at Sloan and MIT.

They also participated in the MIT $ 100,000 Entrepreneurship Contest and received support from the Venture Mentoring Service and the IDEAS Global Challenge Program.

After graduating, the founders initially started building a platform to facilitate donations of excess inventory, but soon found that the process for large companies to discount inventory was also very manual. Currently, over 90% of Spoiler Alerts transaction volumes are discounted and the rest are donated.

Different teams in your organization can upload overstock reports to the Spoiler Alerts system, eliminating the need to manually aggregate datasets and preparing what the industry calls blowout lists. Spoiler Alert uses machine learning-based tools to help both parties close deals faster in pricing and negotiation.

Companies are taking a fairly manual and slow approach to decisions [what to do with excess inventory], Ashenfelter says. Also, slow decisions can result in lost days or weeks of shelf life for the product. This is the difference between selling and donating a product, and donating and dumping.

When the transaction is completed, Spoiler Alert automatically generates the forms and workflows that the fulfillment team needs to get the product out of the door. Relationships that companies build on the platform are also a major driving force for reducing waste.

According to Ashenfelter, it provided suppliers with the ability to control where discounts and donated products end up. This is very powerful to ensure that these CPG brands reach affordable nutrition stores in often poorly serviced communities.

According to Ashenfelter, most of the inventory goes to discount grocery stores in the region and across the country, with the addition of large purchases from local and non-profit grocery chains.

According to Ashenfelter, everything we do is aimed at selling as many products as possible to a trusted set of buyers at the fairest and fairest price possible.

Impact scaling

The pandemic has disrupted many aspects of the food supply chain. However, Ashenfelter says it is also accelerating the adoption of digital solutions that can better manage such volatility.

For example, when Campbell began using the spoiler alert system in 2019, discounted sales increased 36% and donations increased 27% in the first five months.

According to Ashenfelter, this result demonstrates that a company’s sustainability goals are closely linked to its revenue-enhancing initiatives. In fact, because Spoiler Alert focuses on untapped revenue related to food waste, many customers are unaware that Spoiler Alert is a sustainable company until they sign on.

The great thing about this program is that it provides a very powerful case study within the company on how sustainability and operational outcomes are not in conflict, with business outcomes and overall environmental impact. It is possible to promote both, says Ashenfelter.

Going forward, Spoiler Alert will continue to build algorithmic solutions that can further reduce waste internationally and across a wider range of products.

At every step of the process, Ashenfelter says what is sold and what is not sold, at what price range, to which buyer, from which region, and how much shelf life remains. , Was collecting a huge amount of data. We are just beginning to scratch the surface in terms of achieving recommended engines for our suppliers and buyers. Ultimately, our goal is to drive a lean economy and work with our growing ecosystem of supply chain partners to improve our will while minimizing manual intervention as much as possible. It is rooted in making decisions faster.

