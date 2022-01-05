CES 2022: How to Watch the Show’s Big Rebir from Home





CES 2022 will be held this week in Las Vegas, both digitally and face-to-face.

CNET This story is part of CES, where CNET has the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

CES 2022 is underway, with a convention officially held in Las Vegas on Wednesday and a digital experience for those who can’t attend the show. Even if some big companies, including Microsoft, Google, AMD, and Intel cancel or change their face-to-face plans, much of the press conference schedule remains, and CNET makes many of these events with CNET’s main YouTube channel. Live stream on CNET. Highlight the channel.

Wednesday begins with GM’s self-driving car releasing a live stream. This includes pre- and post-event commentary by the CNET editor. Live streams previously hosted by LG, Hyundai and Samsung are also available on this page.

The GM event begins at 8:45 AM Pacific Standard Time (11:45 AM Eastern Standard Time) and can be viewed at:

Earlier LG live streams from Tuesday can be seen here:

Hyundai Live Stream from Tuesday is available here:

And Samsung’s Tuesday press conference can be played here:

The CNET Highlights Channel will deliver a live stream of the next CES press conference. If you want to play any of the meetings that have already been held, click on the corresponding link.

Tuesday Wednesday 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET): Asus 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET): GM

You can also find other CNET video coverage of CES 2022 on our website and YouTube channel. Coverage includes product publishing, hands-on impressions, commentary, and more as the week progresses.

Tuesday’s Press Day is often full of major announcements, but CES will officially start on January 5th and end early January 7th as a safety measure for direct participants. The CTA made that change on December 31, amid concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infection rates.

In a statement on Friday, CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said, “We have shortened the show to three days and implemented comprehensive health measures for the safety of all participants and their participants.” increase.

Despite concerns and key exhibitors leaving the showfloor, the CTA says 2,200 exhibitors are still confirmed to be in direct attendance.

Direct participants are required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination and the CTA will use the free Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Self-Test Kit provided within 24 hours before entering the CES venue. We are asking participants to test for the virus. With badge. Masks are required for all participants in exhibition booths and indoor events. Free PCR tests are also offered to international participants who need a test to travel after the show.

The show length change follows the two-week company that announced a pivot to the CES2022 virtual-only plan that began with T-Mobile. In the dropout, the CTA said 143 new companies have signed up to attend face-to-face events during the same period.

The Mercedes statement, which dropped out on December 29, reflects the views of many other companies that are currently hosting only digital CES events.

“The health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and guests is our top priority. Given the current status of the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to cancel Mercedes-Benz AG’s participation in CES2022. After intensive consultation, a spokesperson for the car maker shared by email on December 29th.

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and mobile operators.

The CTA emphasized that the showfloor is also the host of small businesses, even if a well-known company announces its withdrawal.

“CES must continue,” Shapiro wrote in a LinkedIn post on December 24th. “There are far more small businesses than large companies. There may be a big gap in the showfloor. Certainly it will be different from the previous year. It may be annoying. But innovation is annoying. Risks It ’s expensive and uncomfortable. ”

The rapid spread of Omicron mutants and the increase in COVID-19 cases have made many people uneasy. According to the CDC, on December 29, the United States exceeded 486,000 new daily cases. This is well above the pandemic peak of last winter on January 8, 2021, when the United States surpassed 294,000 new daily cases.

Here’s a list of companies that have changed their minds about joining CES, starting with the latest announcement.

GfK North America: On December 30, research firm GfK North America announced that it will move its automotive technology presentations to virtual events. “GfK will not attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas directly in response to growing concerns about employee health,” the company said in a press conference. : Panasonic has shifted its press conference to a virtual event, “restricting field staff and changing its physical footprint,” CEO Megan Myungwon Lee announced on December 29. We will cancel the press conference on January 5th. ” The company also tweeted the decision on December 29th. AMD: “After careful consideration, AMD has decided to cancel its face-to-face presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and move to a virtual experience instead. AMD 2022 Product Premier is always planned as a digital-only live stream. Our face-to-face efforts will move to virtual for the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities, “AMD said in a statement on December 28. As part of our digital-only plan, we plan to make an announcement scheduled for January 4th. OnePlus: Phone makers previously planned only an informal presence in Las Vegas. However, on December 28, CNET confirmed that the company had abandoned its face-to-face plan. This news was previously reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. OnePlus is rumored to debut the OnePlus 10 Prophone at the show, and CEO Pete Lau teased last week that the phone will go public on the Weibo social network in January. .Microsoft: “Employee health and well-being are our top priorities. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft decided not to participate directly in CES2022,” the company said. Stated in a statement. Microsoft has announced that it will effectively attend the show. Google and Waymo: “We are closely monitoring the development of the omicron variant and have determined that this is the best choice for our health and safety. The team.” Alphabet-owned Waymo, which focuses on self-driving cars, issued a similar statement on December 23. GM: The company will not send employees or executives to the show, Reuters reported on December 23. .Intel: Chip makers have said they will reduce their presence. “After consulting with health authorities, in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, CES plans will move to a digital-first live experience with minimal onsite staff,” Intel said on December 23. I did. Currently surrounding COVID-19, stopping all on-site activities in Las Vegas is in the greatest benefit to the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners and communities, “the company said on December 23. Announced on Twitter. TikTok: “Given the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brands and partners,” the company said on December 22. Said to. We have decided to abandon direct participation in CES2022 because our employees and customers are our top priorities, “said a spokesperson on December 22. Participating directly in CES due to growing public health concerns associated with COVID-19. ” His company said on December 21st. Twitter: “The safety and health of our people and our partners is our number one priority. With that in mind, the number of COVID-19s surged across the country last week, so at CES next month. We have decided to cancel our face-to-face presence, “the company said on December 21st. “The rapid changes and uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant will eliminate our on-site presence at CES,” Amazon said on December 21. A spokesperson for Ring, Amazon’s home security subsidiary, issued the same statement. : The company announced a plan change on December 21st. Nvidia: The company is “cautious from the beginning” and plans to deliver virtual addresses to PT at 8:00 am on January 4, a spokesperson said on December 21. T-Mobile: The company will continue to be a sponsor, but the “majority” of the team will not go to Vegas. “This decision prioritizes the safety of the team and other participants,” the career said in a statement. December 21st. “The entire T-Mobile team is looking forward to the face-to-face CES2023. We hope this includes a keynote on stage. Live audience nt.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, this decision came after the United States reached the tough milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths in December.

Currently playing: Watch this: Mercedes Vision EQXXEV at CES2022

4:35

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-to-watch-ces-2022-big-reveals-live-from-home/

