Kuo: Apple’s AR / VR headset equipped with a “pancake lens” for a lighter and more compact design





According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s widely rumored AR / VR headset will be available at the end of 2022, with shipments increasing in the first quarter of 2023.

In a TF International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple’s headset features two “3P pancake lenses” with a folded design that allows light to reflect back and forth between the display and the lens. I said there is. This design allows Apple to release more compact and lightweight headsets.

Last year’s information shared the above rendering of Apple’s supposed headset based on the “late prototype” that Apple saw. According to reports, headsets include curved visors made of soft mesh material, replaceable headbands, and more.

Today, display industry consultant Roth Young claimed that Apple headsets will have three displays.

