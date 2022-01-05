Google Acquires Israeli Cybersecurity Company Siemplify for $ 500 Million





US tech giant Google has acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify. It’s a company that specializes in end-to-end security services for businesses, and Sunil Potti, vice president of Google Cloud Security, announced in a blog post on Tuesday.

The acquisition was first reported in Israeli media and financial details have not been officially disclosed, but sources estimate the deal to be worth $ 500 million.

Google will use Siemplify to form a cybersecurity business in Israel under the cloud sector. Siemplify co-founders Amos Stern (CEO), Alon Cohen (CTO), and Garry Fatakhov (COO) will remain with the company.

“Siemplify shares our vision in this area and joins the Google Clouds security team to help enterprises better manage their response to threats,” Potti said in a security orchestration. I’m writing about automation and support (SOAR) providers.

“In an era of rapid cyberattack frequency and sophistication, there has never been a better time to integrate these two companies. Security analysts require less effort and expertise. Instead, we share the belief that we need to be able to resolve more incidents in a more complex way. With Siemplify, organizations change the rules of how to look for, detect, and respond to threats. ” He added.

The deal came after Google promised US President Joe Biden in August to invest $ 10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years amid a surge in cyberattacks and data breaches.

Founded in 2015, Siemplify has offices in Tel Aviv and New York. The company has raised $ 58 million from investors such as The G20 Ventures and 83 North.

“Providing proven SOAR capabilities integrated with Chronicles’ innovative approach to security analysis is an important step forward in our vision,” Potti wrote.

Waze is Google’s largest acquisition in Israel to date. A multinational technology company purchased an Israeli navigation app for $ 1.1 billion in 2016. In 2019, Google Cloud acquired the Israeli company Elastifile for $ 200 million and Alooma for $ 100 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2022/01/google-siemplify-acquistion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos