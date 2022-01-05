Donate Enterprise Center Building to Technology Development Foundation





The developer CRG and IDEA partnership, along with design builder Clayco, donated the Arkansas Research and Technology Park Enterprise Center Building to the U of A Technology Development Foundation, which manages Tech Park and its affiliates.

According to a recent assessment of the property, Enterprise Center donations are worth more than $ 20 million. The building was developed in partnership with CRG and IDEA and opened in 2009. It was master leased to the University of Arizona through a unique public-private partnership that allows expansion to support start-ups beyond the accelerator facilities of Arkansas Research and TechPark.

Built by Clayco to promote top-notch academic research, the two-storey building is LEED Silver certified and includes high-end laboratories, offices and manufacturing facilities. It serves as a commercial hub for many new technologies developed at the University of Arizona, including new methods of insulin delivery and health monitoring systems and the development of advanced materials such as silicon carbide for energy efficient high power switches. increase.

“Community stewardship is one of our cultural pillars,” said Bob Clark, Chairman and Founder of Clayco.

The transaction, completed in 2021, will allow the entity to pay off all existing loans and receive tax incentives from building charitable donations and developer fee donations for ARTP Developers One. It is beneficial. As a result of the transaction, UATDF will consolidate ownership of the assets within ARTP, integrate property management of rentable space, and increase UATDF’s flexibility for current and future tenants and businesses. In addition, the arrangement will accelerate access to UATDF cash flow while consolidating and reducing debt repayment obligations and strengthening the Foundation’s financial position.

“We are pleased that the University and the Foundation have worked with Clayco and IDEA Partnerships to organize this donation so that all parties can benefit,” said the President of the U of A Technology Development Foundation. One David E. Snow says. Interim Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Development at the University of Arizona. “We are very grateful for the donation of the Enterprise Center Building. This will continue to benefit the expanding innovation ecosystem here at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park. Thanks to Clayco for this deal and Arizona. Thanks to Jim Smith (Smith Hurst, PLC) for his efforts and support for the Board of Technology Development Foundation, our Prime Minister, and the rest of the University of Arizona’s advisory office. Congratulations to our now retired predecessor, Phil Stafford, who laid the foundation for our success many years ago today. “

About Clayco: Clayco is a full-service turnkey real estate development, master planning, construction, engineering and construction company that safely provides clients across North America with the highest quality solutions on time, on budget and beyond expectations. To do. With $ 3.8 billion in revenue in 2020, Clayco specializes in “architectural arts and science”, providing fast and efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential building projects. For more information, please visit www.claycorp.com.

About UATDF: Arkansas Research and Technology Park (ARTP) was founded in 2003 and went into operation in 2004. Over the past few years, ARTP has created a dynamic environment for innovation in which university research is transformed into innovative products that support advanced skills. , High wage work. Today, ARTP is recognized as a regional hub of innovation where companies benefit from the opportunity to collaborate to provide access to intellectual capital, state-of-the-art research resources, and a technically skilled workforce.

Currently, ARTP’s facility inventory totals 285,000 square feet and includes an engineering research center, a high-density electronic center, a national center for reliable transmission, a GENESIS technology incubator, an innovation center, and an enterprise center. Fully built, ARTP is designed to generate approximately 750,000 square feet of R & D capacity and is housed in several buildings offering over 2,000 advanced skills and high-paying jobs.

