Belkin Selected for CES2022 Innovation Awards Honoree





Las Vegas, January 5, 2022-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Belkin was selected today for the CES2022 Innovation Awards Honor for SOUNDFORM Immers Noise Canceling Earphones and Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking. Announced. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1800 submissions. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members such as media, designers and engineers, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immers Noise Canceling Earphones

SOUNDFORM Immers Noise Canceling Earphones are Belkins’ top-of-the-line audio solution with hybrid ANC (active noise canceling), multipoint technology, 12mm dynamic driver, aptX HD, and 8 hours of charging per earphone (total battery life 36 hours). is. Customizable EQ sound settings and device location capabilities via Apple Find My and the all-new SOUNDFORM app. These are designed for true audiophiles who value feature-rich solutions and a premium listening experience. SOUNDFORM Immerse earphones join the rest of the Belkins SOUNDFORM true wireless portfolio such as Freedom, Rise and Move. They will launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Belkin magnetic phone mount with face tracking

The Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking is designed to provide iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users with a convenient and practical support tool for content creation. The mount magnetically snaps the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models into place and allows them to be easily positioned with one hand for perfect alignment each time. Face Tracking Mount, a Belkin app for iOS, detects face shapes in frames, tracks the user’s face while shooting content, connects to a social media account, and easily syncs and uploads. Designed for compatibility and practicality, it’s compatible with the official MagSafe case, allowing you to manually adjust the stand vertically from -15 degrees to 30 degrees while maintaining a secure installation. Learn more about magnet phone mounts with face tracking.

Winners of the CES2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 is a global arena for innovation, bringing the technology industry directly and digitally to audiences around the world with leading brands and startups, as well as the world’s most influential leaders. Provides access to industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES2022 updates, including health protocols and registrations.

About Belkin

Belkin is a leader in the accessory market, providing power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a wide range of consumer electronics and corporate environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology, whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to strengthen its global influence and forever be inspired by the people we live in and the planet.

2022 Belkin International, Inc. And / or its affiliates. all rights reserved.

All product names, logos and brands belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005021/en/

contact address

JenWei Vice President of Global Communications and Corporate Development [email protected]

