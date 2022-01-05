Apple’s mixed reality headset to be released in late 2022





If all the rumors are correct, 2022 is the year Apple finally announces its own mixed reality headset. As we learn more about this product, technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple headsets will be released in limited supply in late 2022.

In a note sent to investors that 9to5Mac saw, Kuo states that Apple’s AR / VR headsets will be “postponed to the end of 2022.” According to analysts, more important shipments of the product will not begin until the first quarter of 2023, suggesting that headsets will arrive in stores with only a few units available to customers.

Kuo said in a previous note that Apple already anticipates a delay in the production of mixed reality headsets, as the device is expected to have far more advanced hardware and design than its rivals. I did.

The exact release date is unknown, but a late 2022 release could mean that Apple’s frequent orders will start in November or December due to supply constraints. As an example, AirPods Max was introduced in December 2020, but after pre-ordering, the estimated shipping time was rapidly reduced to March 2021.

Recent reports predict that Apple’s AR / VR headsets will be an “innovative three-display configuration” that combines two MicroOLED displays and one AMOLED panel. According to other rumors, the device will be equipped with advanced sensors for detecting the environment and gestures, as well as a powerful chip.

Rendering shows that the headset has design elements inspired by AirPods Max and Apple Watch. The price can be as high as $ 3,000.

