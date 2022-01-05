Fossil fuel companies among the biggest spenders of Google ads that look like search results | Google





Fossil fuel companies and those that work closely with them spend the most on ads designed to look like Google search results.

The Guardian worked with Influence Maps, a think tank that tracks lobbying in the polluted industry, to analyze ads delivered to Google search results for 78 climate-related terms.

The results show that more than one-fifth of the ads seen in the survey were placed by companies with a strong interest in fossil fuels.

Advertisers pay for ads that appear on search engines when users query for a particular term. Ads are attractive to businesses because they look very similar to search results. In a 2020 survey, more than half of users reported that they couldn’t tell the difference between paid lists and regular Google results.

ExxonMobil, Shell, Aramco, McKinsey and Goldman Sachs are the top 20 advertisers in search terms, and many other fossil fuel producers and their financiers have also advertised.

Jake Carbon, Senior Data Analyst at Influence Maps, said:

The oil and gas sector is moving away from challenging the science of climate change and instead trying to influence public debate on decarbonization.

Petroleum Major Shell Ads 153 were counted in the total displayed in 86% of Net Zero searches. Many have promoted their commitment to become a net-zero company by 2050 and be in line with the 1.5C warming target.

Search term Net Zero Google Ads.Photo: Google

However, according to carbon brief analysis, Shell’s net-zero strategy relies heavily on carbon recovery and offset. same.

A spokesperson for Shell said: Shell’s goal is to stay in step with society and become a net zero-emission energy business by 2050. Our short-term, medium-term and long-term strength and absolute goals are in line with the more ambitious 1.5C goals of the Paris Agreement.

Goldman Sachs, which promoted a $ 19 billion loan to the fossil fuel industry in 2020, placed the third most ad. Bank ads appear in almost 6 out of 10 searches for renewable energy, and many highlight their ongoing commitment to sustainable finance.

The consulting firm McKinsey’s ad appeared in more than eight out of ten energy conversion searches and four out of ten climate hazard searches. The ad states: McKinsey works with clients on innovation and growth that promotes sustainability.

In addition to its commitment to sustainable investment, the company earns significant income from fossil fuel customers. In recent years, McKinsey has advised 43 of the 100 most polluted companies in the world, according to the New York Times.

A McKinsey spokesperson pointed out an editorial written by the company’s managing partner: Unless we work with these industries to make a rapid transition, there is no way to achieve emission reductions.

The state-owned Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, has advertised 114 with the keywords carbon storage, carbon capture and energy conversion. Many of their advertisements claimed that the company promoted biodiversity and protected the planet.

Quick Guide Methodology Show

In collaboration with Influence Maps, Guardian has created a list of 78 climate-related Google search terms. Google searched for these keywords at least 19 times in 7 days starting November 15, 2021, and recorded ads that appeared in more than 10,000 (10,857) search samples.

All Google searches were done in London, which may have affected the results. Google’s “Personalize Ads” and “Customize Search” features are turned off so your search results aren’t affected by your activity. Google ad buyers compete for search terms at auctions. The more money they spend, the more likely they are to see their ads. Therefore, our dataset contains multiple instances of the same ad.

Companies categorized as follows were considered to have a great interest in fossil fuels.

Companies that produce, sell, or distribute oil, coal or gas banks, investment funds, insurance companies, pension funds, etc., and make or own large investments in oil, coal, or gas. Work in the oil / coal / gas industry. Professional Association for People Produces oil / coal / gas, but earns considerable income from these industries

Thank you for your feedback.

Melissa Aronczyk, associate professor at Rutgers University, said: At least since the 1980s, in the United States, spokespersons have worked very closely to help contaminated companies develop environmentally friendly strategies while maintaining their business as usual.

Many of the initiatives companies are taking are very fragmented and do not result in any kind of long-term or systematic change.

Johnny White, a lawyer for the environmental charity Client Earth, called for stronger regulation of ads posted by the polluted industry. Fossil fuel companies spend millions of dollars on incredibly sophisticated advertising campaigns, so it can be very difficult for the average person to classify facts from fiction.

Harmful greenwashing has become endemic to eradicate it. Just as it happened with cigarettes, a ban on all fossil fuel ads needs to be legislated.

The analysis also looked at snippets. Snippets aren’t paid, but are selected by Google’s algorithms as the most relevant results. The Guardian found a snippet selected for hydraulic fracturing linked to the website of the American Revolutionary Petroleum Association, an oil and gas lobby group.

Google snippet for hydraulic fracturing Photo: Google

In response to the question “Is hydraulic fracturing a threat to public health?”, The IPAA page states:

A long-standing study by the US Environmental Protection Agency concluded in 2016 that hydraulic fracturing had a negative impact on the supply of drinking water.

Unlike Facebook, Google doesn’t have a publicly accessible ad library, so it’s difficult to analyze ads on the platform. In the EU and UK, Google only provides comprehensive data on ads that directly refer to politicians and political parties, or that address referendum questions.

A Google spokeswoman said: Recently, we have launched a new policy that explicitly bans advertising promoting the denial of climate change. This policy applies to all advertisers, including energy companies and financial institutions, and any ads containing offending content will be blocked or removed.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil said: ExxonMobil has contributed to the development of climate science for decades and has made its research publicly available. And as the scientific community gained a better understanding of climate change, ExxonMobil responded accordingly.

Aramco and Goldman Sachs did not respond to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/05/fossil-fuel-firms-among-biggest-spenders-on-google-ads-that-look-like-search-results

