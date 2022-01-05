L’Oral is trying to reinvent a hair dye application using a Colorsonic home device





LOral is coming out to revolutionize the first invented beauty category, home hair dyes.

At CES on Wednesday, LOral will unveil a new home device called Colorsonic. It can be used to mix and apply LOral Paris hair dye more easily and reliably than the DIY version of the last 115 years. LOral first invented artificial hair dyes in 1907 using a product called Aureole. As Guive Balooch, Global Head of Research and Innovation at L’Orals Tech Incubator, pointed out, hair color formulations have undergone significant innovation since then, but no hair color applications.

Balooch pointed out that there are two major tensions in the current hair dye application process, both at home and in the salon. The first is an elaborate process using household dyes. This includes wearing latex gloves, mixing formulations to create dyes, and dealing with the confusion of the application itself. The second is to get the right color at the salon, especially for those who are moving or traveling.

Colorsonic is a way to use technology to break some of the boundaries people have about their fear of coloring their hair. That’s especially when we are at home today and want to do more at home.We need to make people’s lives easier [when they] Do it, Baroque said.

For household hair dyes, users purchase a special cartridge from LOral Paris, the first LOral portfolio brand to offer Colorsonic dyes, place it on the body of the device and the colors are automatically mixed. The device then distributes the color evenly throughout the hair through a comb-like function at the other end.

Meanwhile, for salon use, L’Oral has introduced a new AI machine called Coloright. It is about the same size as a soda machine and acts as a measuring tool and color dispenser. First, the color list uses a handheld measurement tool to scan the client’s hair and assess its history and health. Then use the Modiface AR app connected to your Coloright system to allow clients to choose from 1,500 possible shades. Coloright then personalizes and distributes the dye formulation. Color clients can use this device to access the Global Salon formula.

We knew we could digitize [hair-dye] Experience and make it possible. According to Balooch, he wants to destroy both home and salon hair colors with high tech.

LOral has been working on this device for the past seven years and has emerged after significant growth in the home hair dye market since 2020. According to NPD Group data, the home hair dye category experienced 17%. Year-over-year sales increased between January 2021 and November 2021, an increase of 77% compared to the same period in 2019.

LOral has participated in CES as an exhibitor since 2012, when it launched its high-tech incubator. Previously announced in January 2021, the CES incubator was a water-saving sink specially designed for salons. The product is currently in 300 salons in France and will be available in at least 10,000 salons worldwide by the second quarter of 2022. LOral expects this sink to save up to 1 billion gallons of water annually.

Balooch also noted that Colorsonic cartridges use 54% less plastic than regular household dye kits. In addition, the device comes with reusable gloves, which prevents up to 23 tonnes of plastic from being wasted each year when used by all L’Oral Paris hair dye users. Over a five-year period, LOral has tested devices in 400 people from multiple countries with different hair types and lengths, with an emphasis on ergonomic design and device performance.

A century of deep experience and leadership in hair coloring has allowed researchers, data scientists and technical engineers to completely rethink and reinvent the hair coloring experience. LOrals [tech incubator] Leadership pushes the boundaries of technology and science and enables breakthroughs in a more personalized, inclusive and sustainable beauty experience.

The use of Colorsonic was initially included in LOral Paris products and distribution is planned for late 2022 or early 2023. The retail price has not yet been determined.

