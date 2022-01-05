Samsung’s $ 899 portable projector turns any surface into a smart TV with the CES2022





Samsung This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Samsung TVs are much more portable. At AtCES 2022 on Tuesday, the company added Freestyle, an ultra-portable smart TV projector, to its lineup.

Freestyle weighs less than 2 pounds and comes with a 180 degree cradle stand that allows you to project your content onto a wall, screen, or anywhere from 30 to 100 inches. In addition to 1080p resolution, it has autofocus and autoleveling features that automatically align the image to any surface. It can play music and contains 360 degree sound. Plus, it comes with access to Samsung’s smart TV platform, so you can stream Netflix and project it wherever you like. For $ 899 in the US, you can now pre-order on Samsung’s website.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best mobile phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Samsung also offers a variety of accessories to enhance your device. There is a lens cap that can create mood lighting, a waterproof case for outdoor use, and a USB-C portable battery for projection without an outlet. There is also a base where you can screw the projector into the bulb socket.

Samsung

Portable projectors are cute and compact, but historically they have some drawbacks. They tend to be relatively dim compared to standard TVs and traditional home theater projectors. Also, the level of image quality is often low. So it may not even reach 1080p, not to mention 4K resolution. And while they are portable, many still need to be connected. Some come with the ability to use batteries or battery packs, but they tend to last for only a few hours.

Samsung’s Freestyle offers Full HD resolution, but the company hasn’t yet specified whether it comes with an internal battery-there’s only an option to buy a portable battery for the device. Similarly, you’ll have to wait for information about Freestyle’s brightness level, and the price and availability of its numerous accessories.

Samsung

Freestyle is part of Samsung’s Lifestyle brand and has some of the TV makers’ most ambitious and expensive products, especially Frame art TV and Terrace TV, made specifically for outdoor environments.

The current choice of top portable projectors also has smart features, but lacks the autofocus feature and the numerous accessories available in Samsung’s latest products. These projectors are currently hovering for around $ 600. Given that it’s in the lifestyle lineup, the $ 899 price seems to match Samsung’s other high-end products.

Samsung made numerous television announcements alongside Freestyle prior to CES2022, including the latest iterations of the frame. In addition, the company has updated its Neo QLED and MicroLED models, added a game hub with access to cloud services, and debuted aremote, which collects and recharges radio waves.

Currently playing: Watch this: Freestyle: Samsung’s new portable projector

3:59

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/home-entertainment/samsung-portable-projector-turns-any-surface-into-a-smart-tv-at-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos