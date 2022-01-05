Start a new career in data analysis





Karrim Omer loves his new career. As an Associate Analyst at Infosys, he enjoys using data-driven insights to work with his teammates to solve complex company problems.

However, the path to a career in data analysis has not always been easy. In fact, when Karrim graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems in December 2020, he didn’t know what would happen next. During his job hunting, he began exploring a career path in data analysis and enrolled in a Google Data Analysis Certificate. His new skills give him new confidence and one of more than 150 companies in the Employers Consortium ready to hire certificate graduates within a month of getting a certificate. I got a job at Infosys.

This year is an exciting year for Karrim and his career is still in its infancy. We have caught up with him about his new career and the 2022 New Year resolution:

What was your most proud professional moment in 2021?

I would definitely say get a job at Infosys. After I received the offer, I felt that all the effort I had made was not in vain. It felt like a big achievement.

At the beginning of 2021, I didn’t get a job as a data analyst within a year. I thought it would be difficult. When I graduated from college, I thought it would be enough to get a bachelor’s degree, but after weeks of submitting applications and examining the requirements, I realized that I lacked the necessary skills. ..

Taking the Google Data Analysis Certificates course gave me all the skills needed to get an entry-level position and helped me add things to my resume. I learned every day, started to build confidence, and felt ready to get a job. And now that I’ve got a job, I can do whatever I’m trying to do.

How has your new career changed things personally for you?

It increased my confidence. I was unemployed at the beginning of the year and began to wonder if I was doing my best. When I received the offer from Infosys, it weighed as if it had been lifted from my shoulder.

OK, I remember I was finally going to get the money to pay for what I had to pay. And I started thinking about the future. This is a stepping stone to my career and I can grow with it. From networking to seeing what position I can go up to, I’m thinking about all the endless possibilities. I started from not knowing if I would get a job until I got a job. And I was like going the right way, knowing what I was doing. Now I have to continue.

Is there a professional New Year resolution entering 2022? Is there anything you are looking forward to or want to achieve in 2022?

In 2022, Im is looking into more product analysis and trends. We’re trying to use the data to identify the cities where the product is most popular, find out how much time people are spending on the product, and find more ways to get people involved. I think it’s like information that helps the product grow. It’s fulfilling for me to see it.

What do you say to anyone considering a Google career certificate?

Please continue to challenge. I know what it feels like to be unsuccessful. At the beginning of the course you are at a high price. But then I think it was the third course to dig deeper into the more technical concepts. That’s when you have to think, how badly do you want it?

You need to remember what you are working on to finish this course and see what happens. It helped me get over it. I tried to put it in for an hour or two every day, but if I couldn’t bother with something, I could take a break and get back fresh after a few hours. It definitely helped when it was a little rough. With Google’s carrier certificate, you can get from 0 to 100. Therefore, as long as you submit your work, you can do as much as you can.

Karrim is one of thousands of people with out-of-the-box skills through Google’s career certificate. If you are determined to learn new skills or change your career this year, look up your certificate at grow.google / certificates.

