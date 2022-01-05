Taiwan strengthens smart technology initiative





Taiwan’s Innovative Industrial Plan follows the opening of Cyber ​​Security and Smart Technology R & D Building. 5 + 2 Innovative Industrial Plan has seven key areas The Sharun region of Tainan is a green energy technology and innovation ecosystem Will be developed as.

The realization of Taiwan’s 5 + 2 innovative industrial plan will soon be realized as a cyber security and smart technology R & D building in Tainan City.

Under the island’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the building will be a hub for startups and high-tech companies, ready to become the Southern Taiwan headquarters of the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), a deep tech startup ecosystem building program.

The 5 + 2 innovative industrial plan focuses on seven areas: intelligent machinery, green energy, biomedicine, new agriculture, circular economy, defense, aerospace, and transforming Taiwan into the Silicon Valley of Asia 2016. It started in July of the year.

As cybersecurity was designated as part of the island’s defense, an action plan was announced in 2018 that included building a cybersecurity education and training system based on industry needs.

Increasing the number of people working in the cybersecurity space to 10,000 and providing support and support for establishing 40 cybersecurity startups are two of the goals of the 2025 Action Plan.

Leading center for smart technology and green living

Tainan City will be the center of smart green city life, with the Shako area being developed as a green energy technology and innovation ecosystem.

The new cybersecurity and smart technology R & D building is part of the Sharun Smart Green Energy Science City, an industrial complex in Guiren District, Tainan City.

“Few people wanted to move to Kure five years ago, but we expect the hub in the area to be the birthplace of Asia’s most advanced cybersecurity technology featuring innovative startups. “It has been done,” said Masatada Wu, Minister of State for Science and Technology, at the opening ceremony of the new building.

Taiwan has formulated the National Science and Technology Development Plan 2021-2024 to strengthen balanced regional development by distributing characteristic industrial clusters in the northern, central and southern regions.

Taiwan’s 2030 vision

The plan sets out four goals for the realization of the country’s 2030 vision for innovation, inclusion and sustainability.

Improve the human resources development environment, improve the R & D ecosystem that creates a competitive advantage for recruitment, create economic momentum to allocate resources to the development of pioneering technologies, and provide a solid foundation for innovation Improve the smart living ability to build and realize a safe society

The latest development initiative focuses on six core strategic industries: digital and information industry, defense and strategic industry, cybersecurity industry, green and renewable energy industry, medical technology and precision medical industry, 5 + 2 industries. We are expanding our innovation plan. Strategic stockpiling industry.

A few days after the opening of the building, where President Tsai Ing-wen repeated Taiwan’s commitment to promote technological progress with a humane approach, MOST announced that it would be transformed into a new science and technology council as early as March 2022.

The new council is nationwide, including helping the Cabinet and other government agencies strengthen technology development and decision-making in its operations and policies, as technology is an indicator of national competitiveness. Oversees technological development.

