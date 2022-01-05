Samsung’s new home hub is the smart home dashboard we were looking for





Samsung announced the first standalone SmartThings smart home controller at CES 2022. The Samsung Home Hub is designed to be a central place for homes to control and monitor their smart homes without having to buy a $ 4,000 smart refrigerator.

This new device hasn’t come to the US yet and has few valuable details, except that it will be launched in South Korea in the first half of 2022, but it looks great from the one photo we got. .. To be honest, it looks like the smart home controller Apple, Amazon, or Google wants.

The transition from smartphone control to voice control in smart homes has not been seamless. It’s often easier to tap the screen to turn on the light or lock the backdoor than to speak up. A simple and easily accessible interface to do this is what smart homes need.

If you’re going to drag members of our household into a smart home, it’s easier for them to control it

Google and Amazon smart displays can’t provide a dashboard that can be used for this type of control, instead requiring multiple swipes and taps to get what you need. These displays also try to be multitaskers at home, some calendars, some radios, some TVs, some smart home devices, but some do most of what they try. I can’t do it.

As a good example, Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 removed the old iPad Mini that was mounted on the wall, so I thought it would be the solution I was looking for to control my smart home. (The screen eventually gave up the ghost, was plugged in forever, and it wasn’t good to sit vertically on my wall for four years.)

Sadly, Show 15’s software isn’t fulfilling its hardware promise. It looks great, but it doesn’t work in my home due to the limited interface of the smart home controller.

What I, and many like me, want is a dedicated smart home dashboard. It has shortcuts for controlling the device, triggering the scene, and viewing the live camera feed. That doesn’t mean there’s no room for the Echo Show and Google Nest Hub to do some of the things they should really work out. However, it requires a dedicated smart home interface that is wall-mounted or counter-mounted.

There are several attempts to resolve this issue. A touchscreen brilliant control panel that replaces existing light switches is an innovative solution that leverages existing residential wiring. However, installing the system in every room would be quite expensive, the screen would be much smaller than a tablet, and it wouldn’t be intuitive to all users.

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator has a built-in tablet that acts as a smart home controller.

What I like about Samsung Home Hub so far is its size, orientation, and potential portability. Vertical screens are actually more useful for smart home controls than horizontal screens. This is because many icons can fit on the screen that way, ideally for quick access to more controls. The Samsung Home Hub stand looks like it can hold the screen horizontally if needed. It’s also easy to lift and move to another room if needed.

I used the Samsung Family Hub smart fridge and the Home Hub interface is similar. It’s also similar to the expanded version of the Samsung SmartThings smartphone app. Find your favorite home screen with your favorite devices, shortcuts to screens to access services such as SmartThings Cooking, device page, Cooking, Clothing Care, Energy, Pet, Air and other Samsung connection services Life page there is.And in addition to the automated page, it’s intriguing[その他]tab.

It’s not my dream smart home dashboard, but it’s a step in the right direction. It’s a dedicated device for controlling many aspects of your smart home, without trying unnecessary party tricks, but providing an easy way for you and your family. Turn the house on and off.

Google and Amazon smart displays could not provide a usable smart home interface

Speaking of Samsung connectivity services, the SmartThings Energy Service includes more products and services that monitor the power usage of all compatible connected devices and recommend ways to save energy based on usage patterns. Has been extended to Samsung also announced a partnership earlier this year that will allow the SmartThings app to monitor energy consumption across the home in real time. This type of integration allows homeowners to set up automation based on energy costs or demand response events.

In its CES keynote, Samsung announced that it is also a founding member of the newly established Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA). According to its website, HCA’s main goal, founded in September 2021, is to create cloud-to-cloud interoperability between brands. According to Samsung’s press release, the Alliance will help ensure that the multi-branded device does not have to compromise the smart home experience.

Samsung is also part of Matter, a new smart home standard with similar goals. It is unknown at this stage how this initiative fits into Matter. Matter is a local protocol, where devices communicate primarily over the local network, but IP access can connect to the Internet. This new alliance seems to be focused on expanding connections between cloud-based services. This has been a more aggressive pursuit since Samsung began migrating its SmartThings platform from hardware-based smart home hubs to software-based services.

