The work of the Irish technical team on the James Webb Space Telescope is not worldly





Irish startup Lartra has developed a video system for telescope rockets, and Nammo Ireland has provided structural support.

Two Irish companies have been praised by the government for their contributions to the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope was launched on December 25 from the Guiana Space Center in South America in collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, it is the largest and most powerful space observatory ever built and is set to give scientists a new eye on space.

Irish startup Réaltra designed and manufactured a video system for the Ariane 5 rocket for telescopes. The system embarked on a journey to the final orbital position, relaying high-resolution video images of the launcher fairing separation and the telescope separation.

Réaltra is a division of Dublin-based electrical and electronic manufacturing company Realtime Technologies, founded in 1996 by Paddy White. He founded Réaltra in 2018 with CTO Diarmuid Corry and CCO Danny Gleeson.

This is the first time a video system originally developed for the Ariane 6 rocket has been used. The successor to Ariane 5 is scheduled for its first flight in 2022.

Nammo Ireland, part of the Norwegian space engineering company Nammo, also provided structural support for the Vulcain engine that powers the Ariane 5. The Dublin-based branch will also manufacture components for both the Vulcain and Vinci engines on the new Ariane 6 launch vehicle. ..

Researchers at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), as well as these companies, were involved in key technologies for the James Webb Space Telescope. A team led by Professor Tom Ray of DIAS was responsible for providing infrared technology to give scientists a deeper view of the universe.

Damien English’s Minister of Business, Employment and Retail said: world. “

The English added, “I eagerly look forward to the breakthrough science made possible by the telescope,” and “the Irish scientists are at the center of revealing the secrets of the formation of our universe.”

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, also congratulated the Irish companies and scientists who participated in this mission.

“Irish companies have consistently shown that they can provide innovative technology to the space sector. Webb is the most ambitious space for years, if not decades. It’s a mission, and it’s appropriate that Ireland has played such an important role in the launch of Arian 5 and in the scientific instruments of the telescope itself. “

