Samsung Odyssey Ark is the largest curved monitor ever and can be turned sideways





Samsung currently manufactures the largest, winding, incredible PC monitors you have to look at. When launched last week for $ 999, two Verge editors recently replaced their multi-monitor setup with a single 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. But today companies aren’t happy with just filling their horizontal horizons with 49-inch real estate at CES. The screen turns to the right as it displays a larger 55-inch curved screen with a special stand that can flip a huge monitor vertically. On your head.

Called Samsung Odyssey Ark, the company is marketing it as a real product that it plans to bring to the United States later this year. The panel clearly features quantum dot color and mini LED backlight, but there is no price or official release date. It’s not clear whether the Odyssey Ark is aimed at games, productivity, fashion statements, or even all of the above.

The ark can turn overhead. Image: Samsung

The details are so light that I will share the whole thing that came from Samsung.

The Odyssey Ark is the next generation of flexible monitors ideal for people who do everything from editing to gaming at home. Ark is a new industry-leading gaming display with a curved 55-inch display and a 16: 9 aspect ratio.

HAS (Adjustable Height Stand), Pivot and Tilt features, in addition to an advanced ergonomic design, provide optimal comfort for all gamers. This new vertical cockpit-style rotating display offers a new gaming experience, enabling portrait or landscape orientation for multitasking and multiwindow setups.

The multi-view option allows users to adjust the Odyssey Ark to their liking with a screen size that is fully adaptable to the game or program without compromising the 4K display and bright and colorful images. The monitor also has a wireless dial controller for managing lighting and interfaces.

Samsung shows the multi-view potential of the Odyssey Arc in CES 2022.Image: Samsung

With an aspect ratio of 16: 9, the curves look almost the same from here, but not exactly the same as the previous ultra-wide 32: 9 monitors. (Does this mean a very curved TV? Not so, but modern TVs and monitors are pretty close.) Traditional aspect ratios are the stretch effect you’ve seen in games and the stretch effects you’ve seen in movies and shows. Helps reduce wasted space around you.

Having reviewed these pairs of super-curved monitors now, I originally had a hard time figuring out why Id wanted one to rotate vertically. But with Tim Schofield’s favor, looking at what it looks like in the real world further reveals the potential for multitasking in Odyssey Arcs.

Please let us know if there are other valid reasons. (The curved OLED throne of LG Display can also use some vertical screen ideas.)

By the way, here is a picture of the Odyssey ARCS dial controller and the huge horizontal curve.

This week Samsung announced a small 4K version of the Odyssey Neo G9, a 32-inch version called the Odyssey Neo G8. Please let us know as soon as you know the details of the ark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/4/22867790/samsung-odyssey-arc-curved-gaming-monitor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos