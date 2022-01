TCS has launched an innovation lab for all women in Saudi Arabia

A new innovation lab has been opened at the award-winning All Women Center for Tata Consultancy Services in Saudi Arabia. It aims to promote opportunities for women’s career development.

Saudi Arabia’s new All Women Innovation Lab aims to accelerate the development of digital skills by working with startups and universities to provide a platform for students to explore new technologies. This follows the previous establishment of the recently international award-winning Center for All Women’s Business Process Services (BPS) in the Kingdom.

TCS is a preferred partner in the growth and transformation process of Saudi Arabian companies and has a long history of facilitating innovation and collaboration in the region, said Sumanta Roy, Head of TCS in the Middle East and Africa. The opening of the Innovation Lab marks the continuation of TCS’s efforts to support national initiatives and empower female workers and young people in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Altheneyan, Deputy Minister of Future Work and Digital Entrepreneurship within the Ministry of Communications and IT of Saudi Arabia, attended the institute’s opening ceremony, along with many other senior officials and executives. Ausaf Sayed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also attended and explained the inauguration as a typical example of expanding economic partnership between the two countries.

Originally founded in 2014 in partnership with GE, last year it was fully controlled by TCS and the Riad-based women’s BPS and IT center has finance and accounting, human resources, supply chains, data management, IT and digital services. Since its inception, the center has expanded to more than 1,000 women and serves clients around the world.

The All Women’s Center has recently received two major awards. Winner of the Best Operational Excellence category at the World Leadership Congress Awards and Bronze Trophy for Sustainability at the 2021 King Khalid Awards (added to Silver from 2019). The consultancy also received the UAE’s Best Brand Award, as determined by the Indian business news publication The Economic Times.

Our goal-driven worldview, deep community roots and innovative commitments not only drive our sustainability agenda, but also help our customers, partners and governments create a more sustainable future. Helps, said Roy in honor of King Khalid. We are pleased that all of our women’s centers have received this award for their sustainability practices. It further encourages and inspires us to achieve zero emissions as a company by 2030.

