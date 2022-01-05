Activision sues company distributing Call of Duty cheats





Activision Publishing, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Engine Owning, a company that promotes cheats for Call of Duty games and other popular online shooters, shutting down software that can be cheated on games published by Activision. I’m trying. ..

Under this lawsuit, Activision is illegally acted upon by an organization that distributes and sells a number of malicious software products for commercial purposes designed to give the general public an unfair competitive advantage in COD games. Trying to stop. Activision said. These ongoing activities damage the experience of Activision games, their overall business, and the COD player community.

According to the proceedings, fraudulent software allows players to operate COD games for their own benefit. For example, you can automatically aim weapons, locate your opponents, and see information that is not normally available to you. Give them an unfair advantage in the game. According to the company, the defendants are fully aware that their actions violate Activision’s rights, but they are still brave in their activities.

The company named it 50Does in the proceedings, pointing out the credibility of some individuals involved in EngineOwning, but the actual name and capabilities of Doe’s individuals, companies, employees, and others are unknown. I admit that it is. Activision.

Activision has recently put a lot of effort into defeating scammers in Call of Duty games, with particular attention to Call of Duty: Warzone, which is extremely popular and free to play. The company said it rolled out a new Ricochet anti-cheat system globally in Warzone in December, shortly afterwards banning 48,000 fraudster accounts thanks to the new system. In the proceedings, Activision states that over the past year, it has been possible to identify and ban hundreds of thousands of accounts using fraudulent software in COD games. (It probably points to 2021.)

Twitter accounts that appear to belong to EngineOwning did not immediately respond to TwitterDM asking for comment. I haven’t posted any proceedings on that account, and the website is public at the time of this writing.

Activision Blizzard is currently involved in a scandal after being sued by California. California claims to have fostered a culture of constant sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Some workers at the company entered the third week of the strike to protest the sudden layoffs of Raven Software’s QA employees, known for their work at the Call of Duty.

