Picnic Pizza Station automates pizza preparation





With the start of 2022, cutting-edge advances are taking place in food technology. Pandemics are accelerating changes in the way food is produced, cooked, packaged and delivered. Ghost kitchens, cashierless checkouts, artificial intelligence software, and automated stations are notable impacts this year. Since its launch in 2016, Picnic Works has been committed to transforming the future of food services through innovative automation with Picnic Pizza Station. Picnic Pizza Station, an essential back-of-house make-up line, saves time, money and effort by streamlining pizza preparation without compromising quality.

Returning to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2022, we repeated the best-in-show performance of CES 2020. Thousands of participants from previous shows saw the speed and efficiency of the picnic pizza station and sampled it first-through a partnership with Centerplate, we provide quality and consistency in system output.

This year, Seattle-based startups will begin shipping Picnic Pizza Stations designed to save money with little effort. One employee can produce up to 100 12-inch customized pizzas per hour. Fresh ingredients are distributed to the ready crust and there are as many variations as the creative chef’s imagination to operate the system. The food preparation system on the modular assembly line is fully customizable, fits into any commercial kitchen and can be connected directly to the oven without the need for special connections. The common installation method is 86 width x 56 height x 40 depth, so Picnic Pizza Station is also suitable for mobile kitchens.

An additional benefit of installing an easy-to-use automatic pizza station is that food waste is significantly reduced, human contact with food ingredients is significantly reduced, and excellent safety and hygiene are obtained. It is included.

The picnic software solution integrates with existing point-of-sale systems and features an intuitive touch screen interface to facilitate ordering and a dashboard for inventory tracking.

Picnic Pizza Station streamlines pizza making, so owners of restaurants, movie theaters, convenience stores, grocery stores, stadiums, arenas, hotels, conference centers, cafeterias, etc. can focus on what is most important to customer satisfaction. increase.

Picnic continues to attract attention with the National Restaurant Association Kitchen Innovations 2021 Award, GeekWire 2021 Finalist Hardware / Gadgets / Robotics of the Year, AgTech Breakthrough 2021 Restaurant Tech Innovation of the Year, The Spoon Food Tech 25 List, LuxLife and more. increase. 2021 Kitchen Automation Innovator of the Year.

If you’re attending CES2022 this week, stop by booth # 5043 in the West Hall and say hello and picnic. Alternatively, visit www.hellopicnic.com/ to find out how to book your station.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/sponsor-post/the-picnic-pizza-station-automates-pizza-prep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos