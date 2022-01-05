Google Pixels get January update with MS Teams 911 call fix except Pixel 6





Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will not be available until later this month

Google has begun rolling out the January update for Pixels. It is Tuesday, usually landing on Monday, but can also occur on holiday weekends. However, there is another big problem. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro haven’t joined the party yet. Google says the latest mobile phone updates will be postponed until late January.

Since this is not a feature bump update, the change log is primarily limited to fixes and contains bug fixes that could cause the 911 call to fail in very specific situations. (If you miss the news, you can read a more detailed explanation of how it works.) In addition, fix connections (both cellular and Wi-Fi), address issues You can expect some UI tweaks for. , And more accurate data usage monitoring, and other minor changes.

The update should be rolled out from the Pixel 3a series to the Pixel 5a, including everything in between. As mentioned earlier, as Google mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will not get updates until late January. (At the time, it wasn’t clear if that meant delayed updates on all devices.) Previously, Google had to pull the December update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This is a dropped or disconnected call. This means that the majority of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones are currently running the November 2021 patch, even though their older siblings have advanced to the January 2022 update. This also means that it will take a few more weeks for Pixel 6 owners to get the most out of their new Pixel stand.

Regarding the 911 call bug, there was concern that Google might not be able to patch all affected devices. This is a very serious issue affecting all Android smartphones running 8.0 and above, but Google will only issue the latest version of the patch. However, Google seems to backport these patches to Android 8.0 and 8.1. This means that Android devices running the January 2022 patch (or “2021-13 patch level, weird”) should be patched for this issue.

Updates will be available shortly on currently supported Pixels except the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. If you need to manually pull down updates, OTA and factory images for manual installation are also available.

Also, this isn’t Google’s last sunset update to the Pixel 3 series. It will probably land at another time in the next few months.

