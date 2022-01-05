Google Clouds 2022 Retail Technology Forecast — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





UKI Director, Retail, by Alex Rutter on Google Cloud Never Return From Future Stores

Over the last two years, retailers have adopted digital solutions more than any other industry.

The sudden closure of High Street and the subsequent transition to e-commerce has forced the sector to pursue accelerating digital transformation, with 80% of new customers using digital touchpoints on their shopping journeys. And retailers, as it was.

Combining lessons from a pandemic with a proven retail strategy, major brands have been able to blend the world of online retail and physical stores to offer their customers the best of both worlds.

This means combining in-store emotional connectivity with online convenience to provide an enhanced customer experience.

Mobile purchases, non-checkout stores, same-day deliveries, and in-store pickup are just a few of the customer benefits realized by an omni-channel strategy. This type of seamless digital offer gives retailers a better understanding of customer behavior, shopping preferences, and product interests. ..

In 2022, these strategies will continue to improve and expand. Retailers solidify the transition to omni-channel and define what is called the store of the future.

Focus shifts from customer to corporate personalization

No other business is more customer-focused than retail. So it’s no wonder this sector is adopting digital technology to better understand customer demands.

By 2022, many retailers will find these now-familiar personalized solutions valuable outside the realm faced by their customers, as well as logistics and operational challenges such as the disruptions faced by their supply chains. You will find that you can use it to work on it.

The supply chain is broken everywhere, from manufacturing to storage to shipping. In addition to this, every company has its own situation to tackle challenges with partners, inventory, store locations, and more.

In this environment, for example, it’s important to understand how a particular supply chain disruption affects delivery to customers for two months. Company personalization gives you visibility into local weather, delivery times, and even the prospects for finding and hiring new staff.

This ability to understand yourself and your environment enables retailers to anticipate and confidently prepare for previously unexpected challenges.

Data-driven retailers take the lead

In retail, like many other sectors, the value of capturing and effectively managing data is nothing new.

Many major retailers are already working on areas where they have clear indicators and opportunities to calculate their return on investment, and more is expected in 2022.

We’ve already seen how large-scale analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence can be effective in areas such as operational efficiency, employee placement, and inventory tracking.

For example, the partnership between Google Clouds and retail brand LVMH has enabled businesses to enhance demand forecasting and inventory optimization while improving the customer experience through personalization.

Next year, a good understanding of customer and company data will allow more retailers to follow the LMVH example.

In doing so, they challenge new areas, encourage customers to engage in new ways, develop sufficiently sharp profiles of their activities, and personalize and fully optimize their work. can do.

