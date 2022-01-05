Google has an error in the December 2021 update for Pixel 6 & 6 Pro





After previously discontinuing the release of the December 2021 update to Pixel 6 series phones, Google has removed the incorrect update from its website to prevent it from being manually installed.

Shortly after the December 2021 update for the already off-quilter release of the Pixel 6 smartphone arrived, a few days after the other Pixel smartphones, it became clear that serious connectivity issues would occur, especially on European smartphones. Currently, the December update released today and the subsequent January 2022 patch security fix are set to arrive on the Pixel 6 in late January.

However, if you have a little technical knowledge of Android or are willing to follow the 9to5Google tutorial, you can easily download the December 2021 update directly from Google and install it yourself. One of Google’s Android developer websites contains all the updates released so far for all Pixel / Nexus devices, which you can download and install manually via adb.

On Tuesday night, Google completely excluded the defective December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 series (including variants from Verizon, European countries, etc.) from its website. The following is a summary of the deleted builds.

Pixel 6 SQ1D.211205.016.A1 Global (including CA, TW) Pixel 6 SQ1D.211205.016.A4 EMEA Carrier (UK, IE, FR, DE) Pixel 6 SQ1D.211205.016.A5AU Carrier Pixel6 SQ1D.211205.017 US Carrier Pixel6 Pro SQ1D .211205.016.A1 Global (including CA, TW) Pixel 6 Pro SQ1D.211205.016.A4 EMEA Carrier (UK, IE, FR, DE) Pixel 6 Pro SQ1D.211205.016.A5AU Carrier Pixel6 Pro SQ1D.211205.017 US Carrier

Perhaps the removal was done to protect the customer from installing more corrupted updates than they were fixed.

This was also an important move for anyone who wants to downgrade the Pixel 6 instead of waiting for the January patch for a few weeks. Now they can’t accidentally reinstall the same update on their phone. If you are interested in such a downgrade of your phone, the process is similar to downgrading from Android 12 to Android 11.

Generally speaking, Google rarely excludes such updates. This page effectively provides all the software patches dating back to the 2010 Nexus S, as well as over 70 individual patches and variants for the first-generation Pixel. If nothing else, it shows how serious the underlying problem must be for Google to remove updates from their historical records.

