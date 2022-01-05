Biden says about the COVID test, “just know where they are.”





President Biden gave one clear piece of advice on Tuesday to Americans desperate to get the COVID-19 test. It’s only Google.

“In the last two weeks, we have launched federal testing sites nationwide and added them daily,” Biden said before a meeting with the COVID-enabled team. “Google’s” Near COVID Test “-Go there. Google — Excuse me — Find the nearest site where you can take the test most often for free with “COVID Tests Near Me” on Google. “

After a while, Biden told Americans that “state and local governments and health care providers are giving away free home tests that you can get,” but other than “knowing where they are.” Did not provide guidance to get them. He then ignored questions from the press about the status of his plans to mail large quantities of 500 million home rapid test kits.

“What about free COVID tests going out to Americans? When do they get those COVID tests?” A female reporter asked Biden after speaking about the record surge in coronavirus cases.

“People are still lined up a mile away from the White House and are undergoing COVID testing,” the reporter added.

“Sir, when should you expect a test?” A male reporter shouted to the president.

Biden remained silent while his aide was driving the reporter off a stage decorated to resemble the White House in the neighboring Eisenhower Executive Building. It was his only public event on Tuesday.

Retailers such as CVS Pharmacy sold out test kits in some places, forming a large line on official test sites for the more contagious variant of Omicron in COVID-19, hitting FEMA. I was forced to open a federal-operated test site in the affected area.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the COVID-19 response briefing on January 4, 2021.Reuters / Evelyn Hoxtine

Biden focused his remarks on blaming 14.5 percent of US adults who resisted vaccination while trying to reassure the public that a high-demand test kit was coming.

“Drugstores and online websites are being replenished … more tests are available or will continue to be available,” Biden said. “Next week, our requirement for insurance companies to refund home inspections will take effect … Therefore, if you have insurance, you can buy and get paid for inspections. . “

“Many states, local governments and health care providers are giving away free home tests that you can get,” the president added. “Find out where they are.”

President Biden ignored the long COVID-19 inspection line and questions about the status of home inspections that were to be mailed. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

The White House reportedly rejected an expert’s plan to mass-distribute rapid home tests in October ahead of the potential holiday surge in COVID-19 cases. However, Biden accepted the idea late last month as the number of incidents increased.

“Finally, as I recently announced, the federal government will launch a website this month that will allow you to send inspections to your home for free on your request,” Biden said on Tuesday. Said before receiving a private briefing from a medical adviser. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Jeff Seienz, COVID-19 coordinator at the White House, said last week that the first contract for the Massmail program would not be signed until later this week. It is still unclear when government websites will be launched for people to request prompt tests, how many test kits households can request at one time, or when they will be mailed.

Biden urged people to “know where they are” while talking about the test.Reuters / Evelyn Hoxtine

Federal statistics on new COVID-19 cases have not been updated since last week due to the New Year holidays. On the latest date, when the CDC released data on December 29, there were record 486,428 newly diagnosed cases. More than a million Americans were tested positive for the virus on Monday, according to the New York Times, which compiled its own case data.

Omicron variants have avoided vaccines significantly more than past mutations, and preliminary data indicate that Omicron’s symptoms may not be as severe, but the third “booster” Even those who received the shot got sick.

But at the same time, hospitalization rates are skyrocketing in Newyork and other hit areas.

A question pointed out to Biden came, despite the White House spokesman continuing the vague practices of pre-screening journalists allowed in Biden’s ears. For White House reporters, who have been given various conflicting explanations, the selection criteria remain a mystery. It is widely believed that it is a tactic to shape the various questions asked.

Biden refused to ask the question the day after distracting another coronavirus inquiry by telling the journalist, “I’ll talk about it later.”

Republican National Committee chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel immediately accused Biden in a statement.

“Joe Biden has campaigned to shut down the failed virus,” McDaniel said. “After authoritarian orders force Americans out of work, shatter small businesses, limit the availability of treatments, fail to provide tests, and close schools for children. Biden now waved a white flag in the fight against COVID. Conclusion: Joe Biden doesn’t care that he hurt many Americans.

Biden has announced a federal website where people can request free home test kits. APPhoto / Andrew Harnik

Vanity Fair last month, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Rockefeller Foundation, COVID Collaborative, and other group experts proposed a 10-page plan to White House staff on October 22 to prevent a test surge. month [a] Holiday COVID surge. The plan even required that all American homes take a free quick test for Holiday / New Year.

Biden denied the idea spike last week when he set out for a vacation in Delaware, saying to the post, “We didn’t reject it.” A White House spokesman later claimed that Biden did not “reject” plans to distribute free tests to households before the holidays.

