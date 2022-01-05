2022 TV: Bigger, Brighter, Bolder Colors and Better Software





Richard Peterson / CNET This story is part of CES, where CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

CES 2022 has a shorter COVID and sparse attendees, but technically still on, but with the annual show on Wednesday, important news about the new TV is immediately visible. .. Most major TV makers have introduced the biggest and best screens, talked about improving image quality, and dropped buzzwords such as HDMI 2.1, mini LEDs, and 8K resolution. Most are familiar to TV shoppers, but what’s really new, like QD-OLED, is a mashup of existing terms that still need a long explanation.

As a resident TV reviewer on CNET, I can link you to many places and read their long description, but this article is not one of them. Instead, you’ll find my best advice on what those new referrals mean, and how, when, and even if it’s worth buying a new TV. Let’s dive.

Need a new TV in 2022?

Unless your current TV is broken, you won’t. But if you need a TV in another room, or if your current TV feels longer, if your screen is too small, or if you need better image quality or a better smart TV system, new You may need a TV. And if you’ve saved a lot of money by not traveling, commuting, or eating out during a pandemic, there may be a little extra to indulge in that desire.

Depending on how old your current TV is, whether it’s a new TV released last year or just announced at CES, the new model can be a nice upgrade that will please every time you watch it.

Currently playing: Watch this: Watch the 2022 LG OLED TV first: The best TV is …

6:04

What is the best time to buy a TV?

From autumn. New models like the TV introduced in CES 2022 will be available in the spring and their prices are the highest at the time. Significant discounts begin in November and continue through Black Friday and the holiday season. Early in the new year after CES (that is, now) remains affordable, and the February Super Bowl may offer the best deals on last year’s television. Soon they will begin to disappear and will be replaced by new models again in the spring.

Would you like to buy a 2021 TV now or wait for a 2022 model?

It all depends on how long you can wait. If you need the latest and greatest technology, you’re probably already set to the 2022 model. But if you want the best value without missing a lot, it’s a good idea to buy a 2021 TV now before it disappears in the second half of this spring and summer. 2021 TVs of a particular size or price generally have very similar image quality and features compared to 2022 TVs.

If you can’t decide and aren’t in a hurry, wait until fall to get the best prices on 2022 TV.

What are the new CES2022 TVs and features that stand out?

This is a short list of my favorites so far, based on previous experience and information provided by the manufacturer. Note: I didn’t attend the show and I haven’t seen any of these in person except LG.

The 42-inch LGC2 is the smallest OLED TV ever.

David Katzmaier / CNET

LG C2 OLED TV: For the past two years, as a successor to my Editors’ Choice TV, the latest version is an odds favorite to win again. The fact that it’s available in the new 42-inch size is good news for those who couldn’t fit a large OLED in the room, but I’m excited to see how cheap the 77-inch version will be.

Sony X95K Mini LED TV: Last year, Samsung QN90A gained my respect as the best high-end alternative to OLED, but Samsung hasn’t announced a specific 2022 QLED model yet, so this Sony is me so far. Is the choice. Sony has an excellent track record in full array local dimming, which is the cheapest model with mini LEDs. However, it is not cheap.

Currently playing: Watch this: Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots

2:47

QD-OLED: The first Sony and Samsung TVs with Samsung Display’s new OLED panel will be expensive. Perhaps most people don’t recommend buying an affordable OLED like the C2, but I can’t wait. Look at them directly.

Sony Remote Finder: This isn’t a reason to buy an expensive TV, but it’s certainly cool and I hope all TV makers will adopt it soon. You can make sound from the remote control, so you can find it under the cushion of the sofa or in a lost place.

Samsung Game Hub: I’m not interested in cloud gaming, but I love the idea of ​​integrating everything related to games, such as game mode settings and console access, in one place. There is also the ability to split YouTube video and games at the same time. LG’s Game Optimizer was my favorite last year and still seems to offer more options, but so far Samsung’s gaming features seem to be easy to use.

Samsung’s new game hub for 2022 TVs provides one-stop access to cloud and console games.

What else do Samsung 2022 TV buyers need to know?

It’s basically fast. CES is the beginning, not the end of what we know about this year’s new TV.

The brands I have praised as the highest TV value in the past, namely TCL and Vizio, have not yet announced their 2022 models of bread and butter. Both still sell older TVs, including the models I still highly recommend, such as the TCL6 series Roku TV and the Vizio MQ7 series.

And if you’re looking for a cheap TV that you can easily stream your smart TV app to your children’s room or room, my favorite is the TCL 4 Series Roku TV. This venerable flagship product hasn’t changed much in the last few years. I don’t think it will make a big difference when a new version is announced soon. Maybe it will get Google TV, but a safe bet is still Roku in my book.

My buying advice continues to evolve as prices are announced, new models are introduced, and opportunities are given for direct review. Keep an eye on CNET for updates throughout the year.

