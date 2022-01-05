A year later, how Google’s union helped restructure technology activities





On January 4, 2021, about 200 Google employees launched the Alphabet Workers Union. The formation of AWU has begun a year of unprecedented activity within the Big Tech company, but insiders vary as to whether it succeeds or not. Insiders analyzed the highs and lows of the 2021 AWU and what to expect over the next year.

A year ago today, a small band of about 200 Google employees revealed that they had done something unprecedented among Big Tech’s white-collar employees.

The formation of the Alphabet Workers Union, named after Google’s parent company, marked a breakpoint between senior management and an increasingly dissatisfied employee base.

AWU said it will drive transformation on issues such as wage inequality, sexual harassment and the need to ensure that Google builds technology ethically.

Since then, the size of the group has quadrupled to about 800, but the number has leveled off, and its membership is about 150,000 Google employees around the world, and about the same number of dispatches. It is still declining between employees and contract employees. As a result, AWU operates as a minority union, does not have collective bargaining rights, and is not officially approved by the company.

For some employees, the union has been informally organized over the years within the company’s rank on issues of failure to work with Google’s military and respond to complaints of sexual misconduct. It was a very welcome organization after the protest.

Some Google employees, along with corporate activists such as Apple, have employee protests against sexual harassment and discrimination at Apple, warehouse worker uprisings at Amazon, and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Still, some inside Google say the union wasn’t able to gain momentum in the first few months, claiming that early failures undermined its ability to challenge tech giants.

We asked insiders and experts what they think AWU achieved in 2021, what needs to be improved, and what to look out for over the next year.

A Google spokesperson provided insiders with a link to the company's previous statement about AWU and a link to the Wall Street Journal's opinion column by a lawyer representing a tech company in a labor dispute.

The first and difficult battle of its kind

On the surface, Google’s predominantly college-educated, high-paying employees who enjoy many corporate benefits are steel workers, coal miners, and manufacturing workers whose union law was enacted almost a century ago. It’s very different from the union. And while the people who lead the union movement today have changed, so have their demands.

AWU states that it has provided employees with a platform that requires payroll managers to adhere to higher ethical principles, for example by anticipating military contracts and taking a more explicit political position.

The public pressure it can put on the company has led to some success. The union noted that it is focusing on Google’s treatment of temporary workers, contractors, and external vendors (TVCs), which make up about half of the company’s workforce.

Google’s policy on temporary and contract workers has been highly controversial over the past few years, with critics denying the perks and privileges granted to appropriate Google employees to a “second-class” workforce. I am complaining that it is equivalent.

“Entering next year, my vision is to simplify the story around it and say,’Hey, we fight on the issue of equity and pay in a fundamentally unequal workplace.'” Parul Koul, the executive chair of the company, told the insider.

“I personally don’t think our work will be done during the two-tiered employment period,” added AWU organizer Ashok Chandwaney.

On Tuesday, the anniversary of the union’s formation, members of the Google Fiber retail store said they were about to form a union, and AWU formally requested approval from the National Labor Relations Commission.

The union is represented by the Communications Workers of America, but as a minority union, it has no bargaining power with management. Still, some employees who weren’t members of the union said they supported it.

“It feels like a family to know that there are people looking for others company-wide,” said one non-union employee. “It feels a bit like a safety net.”

Many TVCs had to get to work throughout the pandemic. Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Images

Still, one of AWU’s biggest challenges is convincing Google employees that the union benefits. An employee who wasn’t part of the union said he felt that AWU didn’t speak for all Google employees. “They hit me as a very ambitious lobby group for their ideals within Google,” they said.

And as a minority union with only a few hundred members, some employees who aren’t part of AWU question whether the union has teeth if a bigger problem shakes the company. I am.

Some of the insiders’ current and former employees were early on, including the failure to launch the League of Nations Alpha Global, a Google employee that was withdrawn at about the same speed as announced, as a sign of group turmoil. Pointed out the failure.

Behind the scenes, insiders say there is also increasing tension between lead organizers. Google engineer Chewy Shaw was one of AWU’s most prominent members and vice-chairman of the group’s executive council. He co-authored an editorial with Cole on the day the union was formed in the New York Times.

However, in a series of disagreements with other organizers, the show was expelled from his position on the AWU Executive Council late last summer, according to two sources. Shaw did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

“I think they do have some toothing problems,” a Google employee who isn’t an AWU member told insiders. “They have taken a big challenge to this company. I respect their commitment to the cause.”

They added, “Will it really achieve that much? I’m undecided.”

Outsiders say AWU helped stimulate the wave of technological activity in 2021.

The Alphabet Workers Union has arrived in a new wave of employee activity at Google. In December 2020, the company was banished by Timnit Gebru, a prominent researcher in the field of ethical AI, who claimed to have been dismissed from the company for co-authoring a research paper on the risk of algorithmic bias. I made a big mistake in the PR disaster.

“I think the AWU announcement can be understood as a catalyst for many of the rises of high-tech workers’ organizations in 2021,” Veena Dubal, a law professor and labor-management expert, told insiders like Google. The company is “really unprecedented”.

“I think we’ll see more in 2022,” Duval said. “Among white-collar and their more blue-collar colleagues, as well as the ongoing organization of white-collar workers in the technology industry.”

Former Apple engineer Cher Scarlett, who led an unprecedented campaign to encourage past and present employees to share explanations of bullying, harassment and discrimination in the workplace, told insiders that AWU had influenced her work. Told.

Former Apple engineer and organizer Cher Scarlett.Shale Scarlet

“It applies to any situation where people are silent, oppressed, or afraid to speak. It’s very helpful to see other people stand up and gain support,” Scarlett said. I did. “It gives people the confidence and verification they need to move forward.”

In the months that followed, tech employees showed that a list of rekindling between employees and management was published, which could be a powerful enemy of the company they worked for. ..

Marika Barakrishnan is a co-founder of No Tech For Tyrants, a grassroots student activist that encourages graduates to avoid getting a job at Google after graduation. She said the insider’s statement that AWU went bankrupt last January was “lively.”

“AWU gives an important example by highlighting the connected struggle of all Alphabet employees, not just those with specific types of roles,” Balakrishnan told Insider.

She added: “Given the resources that a company like Google can devote to crushing organizational efforts, it’s huge to see AWU take off the way it has.

“If it can happen in Google, why doesn’t it happen anywhere else?”

Do you work for Google? Do you have a hint?

Contact reporter Martin Coulter via email at [email protected] or via the +447801985586 encrypted messaging app Signal.

Contact reporter Hugh Langley via encrypted email ([email protected]) or the encrypted messaging app Signal / Telegram (+1 628-228-1836).

