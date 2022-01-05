Vivo V23 Pro, V23 released in India: Sports color changing glass, dual selfie camera





Vivo unveiled the V23 series in India with a focus on design, selfie cameras and performance. The back of the V23 Pro and V23 has Fluroite AG glass that changes color. However, this is only available in gold color variations. The gold color variation becomes a shade of green in the ocean when the light hits your back. Let’s take a look at the features, specifications and prices of both phones.

Vivo V23, V23 Pro: Price, Sale Date in India

The Vivo V23 starts at Rs29,990 with the 8GB RAM option and the price of the 12GB RAM option is Rs34,990. The Vivo V23 Pro starts at Rs38,990 with the 8GB RAM option and the price of the 12GB RAM option is Rs43,990. Calls can be pre-booked today from January 5, 2022. VivoV23Pro will be available on January 13th and V23 will be available on January 19th, 2022.

Vivo also offers 10% cash back to those who pre-book a phone call on its website. However, this applies only to ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. In collaboration with Cashify, we also offer up to 6 months warranty for damage, 2500 rupees cash back and up to 70% repurchase value. At Flipkart, the phone will receive an instant cashback of Rs3000 for those who have pre-booked the device with a cashing exchange option and V-shield protection for 6 months.

Specifications and functions of Vivo V23 and V23 Pro

Both phones have two color options. Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black with glass that changes color on the back. Vivo maintains a matte finish on the back and claims that the back is finger-resistant. Both phones are running Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. The V23 series has an ultra-slim design. However, neither device has a headphone jack or microSD slot. However, the company offers earphones in the box, along with a 3.5mm earphone jack adapter.

The Vivo V23 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920, with 8GB or 12GB of RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of storage, respectively. It also offers a virtual RAM feature that allows you to use 4GB of storage as extended RAM on both phones.

The phone has a 6.44 inch display, Full HD + resolution, which is an AMOLED screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The battery is 4200mAh and can be charged quickly at 44W. The rear camera is a 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera for close-up photography. The front camera is a 50MP + 8MP wide-angle camera. The rear camera has various modes such as night mode, portrait mode, and pro mode.

The connection options are 2.4GHz, 5GH, Bluetooth 5.2, but NFC is not supported. Supported location services are GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and IndiasNavIC. Both phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In contrast, the Vivo V23 Pro features a slightly larger 6.56 inch Full HD + AMOLED display. The display refresh rate increases at 90Hz. It also has the same RAM and storage options as the Vivo V23, but runs the more powerful Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The battery is also a little bigger at 4300mAh, but it can be charged quickly at 44W. The rear camera of the Vivo V23 Pro is a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. The front camera is a 50MP + 8MP front camera, which is the same as the Vivo V23. The rest of the specifications are similar to Vivo V23.

