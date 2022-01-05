Samsung accelerates adoption of connected living by integrating SmartThings technology into Samsung devices – Samsung Newsroom Canada





Samsung continues to shape the future of the IoT by introducing innovative products with built-in SmartThings Hub capabilities

Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology that enables connected living and drives the future of the IoT, today announced details on the integration of some of its SmartThings Hub software into 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, Smart Monitors and FamilyHub refrigerators. The built-in Smart Things Hub software shared by CES2022 enables seamless connectivity and control, igniting Samsung products in modern home command centers. By providing tens of millions of homes with a new entry point for connected living, consumers can easily turn their homes into smart homes.

Consumers are more willing to embrace connected experiences in the home, resulting in explosive growth and mass production adoption. Historically, consumers have relied on dedicated hubs to connect each device, said Mark Benson, Head of Products and Engineering at Samsung SmartThings. Integrating SmartThings Hub technology into some Samsung products removes barriers to entry, streamlines the entire process and enables consumers to create their dream connected home.

With billions of devices already compatible with SmartThings’ rich partnership ecosystem and future support for Matter, a breakthrough smart home interoperability standard, SmartThings provides an integrated connected home experience. At the heart of the creation.

With the integration of SmartThings Hub, users can take full advantage of Samsung devices by leveraging various smart home communication protocols. In addition to Matter, the built-in software supports connections over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. This enables communication between various smart devices. Additional connections to Zigbee devices are also possible using the optional USB accessory.

The mission of SmartThings has always been to create experiences that can improve people’s lives. To fulfill this mission, we have doubled the enhancements to SmartThings technology. This is the next step in Samsung’s vision of connecting all homes, said Jaeyeon Jung, vice president of Samsung Electronics and head of SmartThings. With Samsung’s broad portfolio and the open, versatile and flexible platform offered by SmartThings, we are in a unique position to meet the growing demand for connected home devices that have been built since the inception of the pandemic.

SmartThings Hub features will be available on select Samsung products throughout 2022. For more information on SmartThings, please visit www.smartthings.com.

