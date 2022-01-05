Google basically pays Apple to leave the search engine business, class action claims





Apple has an agreement with Google not to develop its own Internet search engine. This claims to be a new class proceeding as long as Google pays to remain Safari’s default option.

Earlier this week, a lawsuit filed against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs in a California court alleged that the two companies had a non-compete agreement in the Internet search business that violated U.S. antitrust laws. I am.

Specifically, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai agree that Google will share its interests with Apple if it is given preferential treatment on devices such as the iPhone and iPad. I blame you for attending the meeting.

The class action is also aggressive with Google paying Apple billions of dollars annually under an agreement that Apple will not launch its own competitive search engine, and small competitors for non-competitive contracts. Suppress and real potential competitors.

Complaints subsequently claim that advertising fees are higher than competitive systems. Therefore, we are seeking an injunction calling for a ban on non-compete obligations between Google and Apple, suspension and incentives for profit sharing agreements, and termination of multi-billion dollar payments.

Finally, the complaint was, “According to the precedent that Standard Oil companies were split into Exxon, Mobile, Conoco, Amoco, Sohio and Chevron, Google was split into separate independent companies and Apple was split into separate independent companies. I’m asking you to do something else. “

It’s no secret that Apple and Google have a significant financial agreement to guarantee Google’s position as the default search engine for Apple devices. Neither company has identified exactly what Google will pay as the default search engine for Apple devices in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries, but it is rumored to be in the billions of dollars.

In 2020, The New York Times reported that Apple received an estimated $ 8-12 billion annually in exchange for making Google the default search for devices. According to one analyst, Google’s payments to Apple in 2021 to maintain this status quo could have reached up to $ 15 billion.

This is considered the largest payment Google pays to anyone and can account for up to one-fifth of Apple’s annual profits. However, in the past, it has been scrutinized, especially by the US Department of Justice, claiming that the deal represents an illegal tactic used to protect Google’s monopoly and curb competition.

The UK Competitive Markets Authority also calls the deal a “barriers to entry and expansion” for search engine market rivals, offering executive authorities various options for dealing with transactions with Apple in 2020. I asked. Google provides an equal playing field for other search engines.

Attorney Joseph M. Arioto, who brought an antitrust proceeding to a San Francisco court this week, said: We’ve added new competitors, encouraged innovation, and improved the quality of service in the digital age. “

Apple and Google will allow users to choose from other Safari search engines, including Microsoft’s Bing, Verizon’s Yahoo, and independent search engines DuckDuckGo and Ecosia, while payments certainly remain Google’s default search options. Will insist.

Apple may also point out that it is already involved in the search engine business and maintains an active web crawler called the Applebot. Crawlers work primarily in the background to improve Siri and Spotlight search results, but past reports show that Applebot’s increased activity is when the agreement with Google no longer complies with antitrust laws. Interprets “strengthen efforts” to develop its own search technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/05/google-pays-apple-stay-out-of-search/

