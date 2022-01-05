Folding laptop screens will be available in 2022





During the presentation of CES 2022, Intel announced that it is working on a foldable laptop specification. Folding screens aren’t new, but they haven’t received much attention in the laptop market yet. This is a bit strange considering that laptops fold naturally anyway. According to Intel, the first device with foldable display technology will begin shipping this year. I was able to see some pretty exciting devices and form factors.

This specification is part of Intel’s Evo platform. It’s basically a set of guidelines that show the features and requirements of a thin laptop with long battery life, fast wakeups, and modern connectivity. In a sense, Evo can be thought of as Ultrabook 2.0.

(Image credit: Intel)

Folding laptops open up a variety of interesting use cases. It can be used like a tablet, a tabletop like using a 2-in-1, or like a book. You can use it as a standard laptop with a virtual keyboard, or you can add keyboard accessories. The latter is likely to be used by gamers.

Devices with foldable screens are nothing new. Some high-end smartphones have this technology, but with the notable exceptions such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, they are relatively new to laptops. Microsoft was working on a dual-screen Surface device, but it never happened. At least still anyway.

Folding screens require operating system support, but Windows 11 has not yet been optimized to support foldable display technology. Without that support, foldable laptops wouldn’t have a great foothold. That’s definitely in time, and if Intel’s predictions of a device coming this year are accurate, Microsoft has certainly included it in its roadmap.

If foldable laptops are gaining momentum in the market, Intel is in a good position. This looks like a 12th generation mobile CPU is powerful, and its Arc GPU is also ready to appear in larger form factors and devices for gamers.

As we move into 2022, we can expect Intel and its partners to gradually introduce foldable laptops. Computex in the middle of the year seems like a good time to show off some designs. It would be interesting to see how AMD reacts, if at all. Don’t forget, there is also Qualcomm. The company believes it is in a good position to capture part of the laptop market.

Mobile space looks very exciting in 2022. looking forward to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/foldable-laptop-screens-are-coming-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos