Google Pixel update fixes a bug in 911 calls related to Microsoft Teams





Google has released a fix for a weird bug where some Android phones can’t make emergency 911 calls when the Microsoft Teams app is installed.

This update fixes an issue affecting the Microsoft Teams app on Pixel phones where the device freezes after a user makes an emergency call. Microsoft attributed this to an unintended interaction between Teams and Android. Google and Microsoft have prioritized the fix because it affected the emergency call.

Google, which warns Android users to update the Teams app, nods to this issue with the latest security advisory.

“Fixed an issue that prevented emergency calls in certain situations when some third-party apps were installed,” the release notes say.

Affected devices include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel I have a 6Pro.

Microsoft and Google have worked together to provide the fix. Microsoft released an update for Teams for Android in December, but Google planned to fix the January update it delivered yesterday.

Google has released updates for all Pixel devices running Android 12, except Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. These devices will receive updates later this month.

Google has suspended Android updates this week after some owners of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices reported that the call was disconnected or disconnected after the update was installed. Affected users are advised to roll back to the previous version.

“We have identified a fix that will be rolled out in a software update by late January,” Google said.

“This update also includes all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. If you receive the December software update on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you continue to have mobile connectivity issues, Android Perform a Flash Tool and factory reset. Back up your smartphone before restoring to a previous software version. If you’re not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you don’t need to do anything. We apologize for the inconvenience. We apologize for the inconvenience. We have corrected it. “

Microsoft released an updated version of Teams for Android on the Play Store on Wednesday. The number of installed apps is over 100 million. The app must be version 1416 / 1.0.0.2021194504 or later, and the current version is 1416 / 1.0.0.2021195305.

