Amazons Alexa and Ciscos Webex are heading into deep space on NASA’s next lunar mission





When NASA debuts its new giant deep-space rocket for the first time in the coming months, familiar voice assistants and video conference tools will go together for the vehicle. Spaceflight includes versions of Amazons Alexa Voice Assistant and Ciscos Webex Video Conference Platform. This is part of a tech demonstration to see if these tools will help future astronauts flying to distant destinations such as the Moon and Mars.

The next flight, known as Artemis 1, is the first test mission of a series of flights under the NASA Artemis program to program an initiative to send the first female and the first colored race to the Moon. Temporarily set in March, Artemis 1 commemorates the first flight of NASA’s next-generation rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), a giant rocket that Boeing has developed over the past decade. The SLS is a new crew capsule developed by Lockheed Martin called Orion, designed to allow passengers to ride on vehicles and launch people and cargo into deep space.

A future where astronauts can look to the onboard artificial intelligence to get information

In the case of Artemis 1, SLS will launch Orion Crew capsules around the moon in a week’s flight when the two vehicles first fly together into space. No one flies in Orion, except for the mannequin, as this is an important test launch. However, fake passengers have some machine companions. Lockheed Martin has worked with Amazon and Cisco to implement a human-machine interface where the Orions control panel will be installed in the future. Called Callisto after the Greek mythological Artemis companion, this box features a voice-activated Alexa speaker with an iconic blue ring light and an iPad running Webex.

At some point during the Artemis 1 mission, people on the ground test the box as if an astronaut were manipulating the Orion speakers and screen. Ultimately, Lockheed Martin, Amazon, and Cisco want to see if such an interface would be beneficial to future deep-space travelers.

(L) Artistic rendering of SLS. (R) Artistic rendering of Orion’s crew capsule

At a press conference, Aaron Rubenson, vice president of Alexa Everywhere at Amazon, envisions a future in which astronauts can rely on information and support, and ultimately on-board artificial intelligence for companionship. It’s easy to imagine astronauts using this onboard AI to talk about the status of their subsystems, control the lights in the cabin, or request a specific camera view.

To see if these tools work, Lockheed Martin hires a virtual crew on the ground. While Orion is in space, a person at the NASA Mission Control Center in Houston orders Alexa. That person’s voice is played on the speakers in Orion to activate Alexa. The virtual crew requires certain types of information, such as the speed at which Orion travels through space and the time it takes for the capsule to perform the next thruster burn. Alexa is designed to get real-time data from Orion to answer these questions through speakers.

Virtual crew requests certain types of information

The Orion spacecraft is equipped with Wi-Fi, but during the demonstration, it will run in space away from the earth, so internet connection will be restricted. As a result, Alexa no longer needs access to the internet during the flight to answer some of the immediate questions from the virtual crew. Instead, Amazon designed this Alex with a system called local voice control to be able to respond to various predefined commands. Rob Chambers, Head of Commercial Citizenship Space Strategy at Lockheed Martin, said in the briefing that there were hundreds of parameters, thousands of utterances, and real-time access.

Members of the virtual crew ask Alexa to change the lights in Orion. At least around my house, Chambers says this is Alexa’s iconic use case. Lockheed Martin has installed another LED lighting system inside the capsule behind the panel display. This should be Alexa controllable. Lockheed Martin also installed several microphones and cameras, as well as a virtual reality camera, throughout the Orions cockpit to record demos and ensure that the box worked during the mission.

Callisto Box being tested on the ground before flight Image: Lockheed Martin

The final test will see if the Webex platform works. The virtual crew on the ground will appear on the iPad screen in Orion and will have a video conference with Alexa in 720P during the flight. Of course, this can still be a problem with poor internet connectivity. During the briefing, Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration, said many back loss compensation technologies will be introduced due to the unreliability of network connections. Therefore, this needs to be taken into account. Cisco believes that as astronauts are traveling in space, this tool can be used by astronauts to hold video conferences with Mission Control members and loved ones on the ground.

However, Callisto is a tech demonstration first and foremost, and currently has no plans to fly the box in future missions with Orion. The next flight of Artemis 1 is Artemis 2, where astronauts are actually flying around the moon on the Orion. If Callisto succeeds, future versions of the system may reach future Artemis missions, but in a very different format. According to Chambers, he was discussing with NASA about other applications of this.

Partners already have a spectacular vision of what the Callisto system of the future can do, from timers, video displays, cameras in the spacecraft’s cockpit, or control of ambient temperature. According to Chambers, the value is now known. We can work with members of the space industry to find the most valuable things to buy to take advantage of this feature.

