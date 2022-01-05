CES 2022: HMD launches four new Nokia smartphones from $ 99





After companies such as Intel, AMD, Lenovo and Nvidia unveiled new products at CES 2022, HMD unveiled four new smartphones at the Global Tech Summit. All four smartphones come with Android 12, first launched in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know about the four new Nokia phones.

Nokia C100 and Nokia C200

The new Nokia C100 and C200 phones are the brand’s latest budget option. These phones are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and come with a single rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery. As you can see in the image below, it has an old thick bezel design, a Nokia brand on the front and one flash module on the back.

The Nokia C100 is priced at US $ 99. (Image source: HMD Global)

The Nokia C100 costs US $ 99 (about 7,363 rupees) and the Nokia C200 costs US $ 119 (about 8,850 rupees).

Nokia G100 Nokia G400

The new Nokia G-series phones are higher performance entry-level devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The Nokia G100 comes with a Snapdragon 615, while the Nokia G400 comes with a 5G compatible Snapdragon 4805G chipset.

The phone also has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In particular, the G400 comes with a 48MP triple camera setup on the back, a Nokia-branded thick chin, and a 6.5-inch screen with a water drop notch on the top. The device also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Nokia G400 is priced at US $ 239. (Image source: HMD Global)

The Nokia G100, on the other hand, features a triple camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Nokia G100 is priced at US $ 149 (about 11,081 rupees) and the G400 is priced at US $ 239 (about 17,775 rupees). At this time, there is no confirmation that the call will reach India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/ces-2022-hmd-launches-four-new-nokia-smartphones-starting-at-99-7707683/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos