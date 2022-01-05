Xiaomi India Avoids Tariffs Equivalent to 653 Chlore: DRI





Based on the information that Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited (Xiaomi India) is avoiding tariffs due to undervaluation, an investigation by the Revenue Information Agency (DRI) on Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers has begun.

During the investigation, a DRI search on the premises of Xiaomi India revealed that Xiaomi India was Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd. A criminal document showing that you are sending royalties and license fees to us has been recovered. Contractual obligations.

Statements by key figures of Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers were recorded, during which time one of the directors of Xiaomi India confirmed the above payment.

During the investigation, the “royalties and license fees” paid by Xiaomi India to Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd. (a related party of Xiaomi India) in China were imported by Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers.

According to a study conducted by DRI, Xiaomi India is engaged in the sale of Mi brand mobile phones, which are either imported by Xiaomi India or imported by Xiaomi India’s contract manufacturers. Assembled in India by doing. Mi brand mobile phones manufactured by contract manufacturers are sold exclusively to Xiaomi India from the perspective of contracts.

Evidence collected during the DRI investigation did not include the valuable value of goods imported by Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers, neither Xiaomi India nor its contract manufacturers, including the amount of royalties paid by Xiaomi India. You have shown that you are violating Section 14. Provisions of the Customs Act of 1962 and the Customs Valuation (Determining the Value of Imported Goods) Regulations of 2007.

Xiaomi India avoided tariffs on beneficiaries of such imported mobile phones, their parts and components “by not adding royalties and license fees” to the transaction value.

After the completion of the DRI investigation, three shows cause notifications regarding the demand of 65.3 billion rupees and the recovery of customs from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020, based on the provisions of the Customs Act of 1962. Was published in Xiaomi India.

At Xiaomi India, ensuring compliance with all Indian laws is paramount. We are currently checking the details of the notification. As a responsible company, we support the authorities with all the necessary documents, “said a spokeswoman for Xiaomi India.

