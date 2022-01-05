CES 2022: Newly designed Dell XPS 13 Plus on display, no trackpad





Dell has announced the new XPS 13 Plus, an improved and more stylish version of the premium laptop. The new generation Dell XPS 13 Plus is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core 28W processor (up from the previous generation 15W) with a larger fan and better airflow. Dell claims that the new XPS 13 Plus design and processor will not increase noise or temperature.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus features an end-to-end display, a sophisticated keyboard with feature rows, and no trackpad. At least not like any other laptop. Instead, it relies on a seamless glass touchpad that provides a tactile response to touch. According to Dell, this eliminates wasted space and blends in with the overall “clean and harmonious” design.

The XPS 13 Plus is available in light (platinum) and dark (graphite) colors with enhanced surface finishes. This laptop is built using CNC machined aluminum with a glass palm rest. It also comes with a larger keycap (also known as a zero grid), and in the top column is a new capacitive touch experience that allows the user to easily switch between media and function keys. ..

In addition, Dell said that the XPS is “manufactured using a renewable energy source for hydropower, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions from aluminum,” and “100% recyclable, so re-on a new PC. It is available. ” According to the company, the packaging is also made of 100% sustainable resources or renewable materials, and paper documents improve recyclability.

Processor options range from the 12th generation Intel Core i5 to Core i7, with clock speeds up to 14 cores and up to 4.8GHz. The new laptop runs the Microsoft Windows 11 Home 64-bit or Windows 11 Pro 64-bit options, but there are also Ubuntu options.

The XPS 13 Plus is available in bright colors (platinum, above) and dark colors (graphite) with enhanced surface finishes. (Image source: Dell)

The Dell XPS 13’s RAM can be upgraded to 32GB LPDDR5, but the base is an optional 8GB RAM and 16GB is also included in the list. Storage options start with a 256GB PCIe 3 SSD and can be up to 2TB. For graphics, the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

With a 13.4-inch display, the company continues to design Infinity Edge, which it has developed in the past. The most premium variant is the OLED display. This display resolution goes up to a 4K Ultra HD display (3840 x 2400) with Infinity Edge, but the resolution of the base variant is Full HD +. The upper variant also gets a touch-enabled display. All panels come with Dolby Vision certification and have a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

This laptop relies on Type-C USB to charge with a 60W AC adapter. It has a built-in 55Whr battery. It comes with a dual microphone array, quad speakers with a total output of 8W, and studio-quality tuning with WavesMaxxAudio.

This laptop has two Thunderbolt 4s (USB Type-CTM) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery. The company also offers a USB-C-USB-Av3.0 adapter.

The laptop weighs about 1.24 kg and features seamless glass and a tactile Forece Pad. There is also a Windows Hello fingerprint reader on the power button and an HD (720p) Windows Hello camera on the top bezel of the display. There is also an ambient light sensor for controlling the backlight of the display.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

According to Dell, the XPS 13 Plus will be available worldwide in the spring of 2022, and the Developer Edition will be powered by Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04. Prices will be confirmed near the release date.

