Xiaomi India slaps with Rs. 653-Carroll’s notice of alleged tax evasion





Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has avoided tariffs on the tone of Rs. The Treasury said Wednesday at Rs 65.3 billion in India.

Based on the information that M / s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited (Xiaomi India) is avoiding tariffs due to undervaluation, an investigation by the Revenue Information Agency (DRI) on Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers has been started.

Xiaomi provided Gadgets 360 with the following statement:

At Xiaomi India, ensuring compliance with all Indian laws is paramount. We are currently checking the details of the notification. As a responsible company, we support the authorities with all the required documentation.

“Three show cause notices calling for demand of 653 rupees and recovery of tariffs issued to M / s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited between April 1, 2017 and June 30, 2020 after the completion of the DRI investigation. The provisions of the Customs Act of 1962 “.

During the investigation, a DRI search on the premises of Xiaomi India revealed a criminal document showing that Xiaomi India is sending royalties and license fees to Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software under contractual obligations. ..

“A statement from a key figure in Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturer was recorded, during which time one of Xiaomi India’s directors confirmed the above payment,” the Treasury said.

In addition, the “royalties and license fees” paid by Xiaomi India to Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software (a related party of Xiaomi India) in China, Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers, it added.

According to a study conducted by DRI, Xiaomi India is engaged in the sale of MI brand mobile phones, which are either imported by Xiaomi India or imported by Xiaomi India’s contract manufacturers. Assembled in India by doing.

Mi brand mobile phones manufactured by contract manufacturers are sold exclusively to Xiaomi India from the perspective of contracts.

Evidence collected during the DRI investigation did not include the valuable value of goods imported by Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers, neither Xiaomi India nor its contract manufacturers, including the amount of royalties paid by Xiaomi India. You have shown that you are violating Section 14. Provisions of the Customs Act of 1962 and the Customs Valuation (Determining the Value of Imported Goods) Regulations of 2007.

According to the Treasury, Xiaomi India avoided tariffs on imported mobile phones and their parts by not adding “royalties and license fees” to the transaction value.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Consumer Electronics Show for Gadgets 360 on the CES 2022 hub.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/xiaomi-india-tax-evasion-import-duty-mi-phones-fine-rs-653-crore-notice-2690665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos