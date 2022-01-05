Lenovo Yoga 9i’s flagship product features a redesigned, 4K OLED display and a 12th generation Intel chip





This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

This is an important laptop anniversary for Lenovo. The ThinkPad business line is now 30 years old and the two-in-one yoga line is now 10 years old. It’s no surprise that this line lasted so long. It was the best two-in-one design announced with the launch of Windows 8. It was designed because it worked so well as a full-time laptop or part-time tablet. Other PC makers have adopted convertible laptops. The appearance, functionality, and performance have improved over the years, but they are basically the same device. This includes the new flagship 14-inch Yoga 9i, unveiled at CES 2022 on Wednesday.

For the new Yoga 9i, Lenovo has rounded all the edges and corners of the aluminum body. Lenovo calls this a comfort edge design because it’s more comfortable to carry and place your wrist while typing. Another big change is the addition of a row of shortcut keys to the right of the keyboard.

The Yoga 9i has a large touchpad and a row of shortcut keys on the right side of the keyboard.

Richard Peterson / CNET

The one-click function keys give you direct access to four features designed to make 9i easy to use for hybrid work and learning. There are keys to control the fan to improve quiet performance and performance, keys to instantly add background blur when using the video conferencing app, and the nasty name VibeCheck key. This is an easy way to select an audio profile for your music. Games and movies. With Dolby Atmos support and a Yoga 9i 360 degree soundbar hinge with quad bowers and Wilkins speakers with two woofers and two tweeters, all of these modes provide impressive 9i sound quality. increase.

There is also a color mode key that allows you to quickly switch between light and dark modes in Windows 11. This may seem a bit ridiculous, but if you get a Yoga 9i with one of the OLED display options, it’s a good idea to save dark mode. Battery life. There are three 16:10 touchscreen options. Full HD LCD with 100% sRGB color gamut, 2.8K OLED, and 4K OLED with 100% P3 color gamut.

Yoga9i has three display options.

Richard Peterson / CNET

At the bottom of the one-click function key line is a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello sign-in. You can also sign in with facial recognition using the full HDIR webcam. There is also a sensor that locks automatically when you leave your laptop. Detects it when you return and wakes your laptop with facial recognition to unlock it.

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and mobile operators.

The Yoga 9i is available with a 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P processor, up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, 8GB or 16GB of memory, and integrated graphics. The ports include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 available for wireless.

The 14-inch Yoga 9i Convertible Laptop will be available in the second quarter of 2022, starting at $ 1,399 (about $ 1,040 or $ 1,940). Being a top-of-the-line product, the Yoga 9i has more innovative features that not everyone wants or needs. That’s why I recommend the Yoga 7i. This is due to the same premium design, but with fewer 7i bells and whistles.

The Yoga 7i is now 16 inches in size with an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Lenovo

For example, the updated Yoga 7i has a Comfort Edge chassis design, but no 360 degree soundbar hinges. Available on 2.8K OLED displays, but not on 4K OLEDs. The one-click function key column is gone, but there’s a fingerprint reader and a Full HD IR webcam under the keyboard.

However, Lenovo has announced both 14-inch and 16-inch models of the Yoga 7i. The larger model also features an HDMI output and SD card slot, a 12th generation Intel i5-12500H or Core i7-12700H processor, and Intel’s new discrete Arc graphics. The 16-inch Yoga 7i will be available in the second quarter, starting at $ 899. The 14-inch model starts at $ 949.

The Yoga 6 lid is wrapped in a stain-resistant fabric made of recycled plastic.

Lenovo

Lenovo also updated the Yoga 6 line when smaller and cheaper options were needed. It features a 13-inch full HD 16:10 touch screen, up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, and is partially manufactured and packaged in materials made from recycled plastic and aluminum. You can also cover the lid with recycled aluminum or attach a cover wrapped in a cloth made of 50% recycled plastic.

The 13-inch Yoga 6 Two-in-One starts at $ 7,49 and will arrive in the second quarter of this year with the rest of the Yoga lineup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/lenovo-yoga-9i-flagship-gets-a-redesign-a-4k-oled-display-and-12th-gen-intel-chips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos