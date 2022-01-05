Fossil activates gamer mode on Razer smartwatch





Fossil usually appears at CES with a large number of smartwatches, but last year it was strange to Wear OS. Google and Samsung have announced a new integrated version of Wear OS, but the problem was that non-Samsung watches, including Fossils, weren’t eligible for upgrades from mid-to-late 2022. An updated version of the limited edition Razer smartwatch and Skagen Falster.

Before asking, no, the Razer X Fossil Gen6 smartwatch doesn’t come with RGB lighting. However, it comes with three Razer branded watch faces, including a Chroma face that can be customized to match other Razers Chroma products. It’s not technically RGB, but it’s a workaround because it allows you to enable breathing and wave lighting patterns. The other two are more subtle. One is an analog face with the Razer logo, and the other is a Razer-inspired font that spells out time. The 44mm watch has a matte black case and two interchangeable straps. Black and stunning neon green.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 (left) and Skagen Falster Gen6 Photo: Victoria Song / The Verge

This is pretty much the same as a gamer smartwatch, unless you count the fact that you can only buy 1,337. Garmin launched the esports fitness watch in late 2020. This allows you to track esports activity and stream biometrics on Twitch, but don’t expect it here. The Razer X Fossil smartwatch is basically the same as the Gen6. In short, it’s a Wear OS watch with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100 + chip. A 1.28-inch color touch screen, built-in GPS, and contactless payment are also available. Like other Fossils watches, it can be charged quickly. This means you can use 80% battery in 30 minutes.

Fossil blamed whether to re-release the watch when it became popular, saying nothing was 100% planned. However, we couldn’t rule out collaboration with Razer in the future. As for why Razer wanted to collaborate on smartwatches, Fossil says it’s tied to recent efforts to promote mental health and wellness in esports. (And who can forget that Razer once tried to launch its own line of unlucky fitness bands and less smart smartwatches?)

If the Razer watch is a gamer version of Gen6, the new Skagen Falster is Gen6 with Danish minimalism veneer. The main upgrade here is to add a 4100+ chip and 6 colorways. It’s not completely empty. According to Fossil, the more powerful 4100+ chip means it’s possible to pack more features while maintaining Falsters’ 42mm case size. It’s refreshing to see the watch stay small in a world where smartwatches are getting bigger and bigger.

Both watches have the same health features, with a new SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and Fossil’s new wellness app. More than 4100 power efficiency improvements also mean that you can finally use your Fossil smartwatch to track your sleep, but you still need to recharge it daily. Both are water resistant to 3 ATMs, so they are safe enough for showers and rainy days, but they cannot withstand swimming perfectly. (Usually, the pool needs to be water resistant to 5 ATMs.)

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100 + platform.Photo by Victoria Song / Zavage

I had to spend time with both the Razer watch and the new Skagen Falster. The 4100 chip makes a big difference in performance and battery life compared to the Gen5 watch with the 3100. By design, the Falster looks great on the wrist, but it’s not much different from the Falster 3. My unit had a metal strap, which made it stylish but not ideal for workouts or sleeping. The 44mm case was a bit big on my wrist, but the razor watch is also a handsome smartwatch. The neon green strap was also too big for my taste and was a bit unnecessary considering that most of the pizza comes from the Razer watch face. That said, if you want your smartwatch to match your mechanical keyboard, this should solve the problem.

The main thing to note is that both watches are currently running the old Wear OS 2. The advantage is that both are powered by the 4100+ platform, so you’ll be able to upgrade to Wear OS 3 later this year (Google is working on pushing updates). However, it’s a tricky time for Samsung watches to already run the new Wear OS, and there are rumors that Google is working on the 2022 Pixel Watch, which has prevented Fossil from selling the first Gen6. I admit that.

The 1,337 Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will sell for $ 329 and will be available on the Fossil and Razers websites later this month. Meanwhile, all versions of Skagen Falster Gen 6 will sell for $ 295 this month.

Correction, January 5, 2022, 11:20 am: The original Fossils press release stated that the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 will be available on the GameStops website. The company informed us after announcing that this was incorrect.

