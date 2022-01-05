CES 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Sony Sees PlayStation VR 2, Samsung’s $ 899 Portable Projector, and more





The first day of CES2022 was a busy day. Sony used the world’s largest technology show to unveil the name of its next-generation VR system. But the real surprise came when a Japanese tech giant announced that it would begin commercializing electric vehicles as part of a new division called Sony Mobility. Meanwhile, Samsung exhibited a new barrel-shaped freestyle projector that looks very cool. On the first day of CES 2022, there were big announcements from companies such as Intel, AMD, Dell and Asus. The first day is over, but the show isn’t over yet.

Summarize the CES highlights from the first day of the show.

The name of PlayStation VR2 is official

PlayStation VR 2 is the official name for Sony’s next-generation VR headset. At the CES2022 keynote, Sony shared new details about head-mounted displays, including the names of controllers called Sense Controllers that provide features such as tactile feedback. Apart from this, the PlayStation blog states that the headset has a 2000 x 2040 OLED display per eye panel resolution and supports 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates with a field of view of about 110 degrees. The headset also includes four cameras and a controller tracking IR camera for eye tracking. In addition, Sony has identified the first big title, the Horizontal Call of the Mountain, developed for next-generation VR headsets. Images, prices and release dates have not been disclosed. We are planning a 2022 holiday as the release date of PlayStation VR 2 running on PlayStation 5.

Samsung’s freestyle portable projector turns any surface into a smart TV. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector

At CES 2022, Samsung announced a device that no one thought would come. Freestyle is a projector that combines a smart TV, smart speakers, and lamps. Portable projectors can project video from 30 inches to 100 inches. It has the same UI and apps as the Samsung 2022 smart TV and is closer to a smart TV. Perhaps what sets Freestyle apart from other portable projectors is its design. The device can be used in any direction and angled to transform any free wall into a screen. The projector comes with a remote control. In addition, it can be controlled using voice commands. The projector can be powered via USB-C from a wall plug or an external battery pack. Samsung plans to sell an optional bulb socket adapter later this year, turning the projector into some sort of mood light. The $ 899 projector will be available for pre-order in the US this week.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a bold take on notebook design. (Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 13 Plus

One of the most acclaimed ultra-portable laptops on the market, the XPS 13 is gaining new members. At CES 2022, Dell debuted what’s called the XPS 13 Plus. This is a futuristic notebook with a whole new design and power. From the outside, the XPS 13 Plus looks like the XPS 13. However, you can see the difference as soon as you open it. The top lines of function and media keys have been replaced with lines of touch buttons with white LED backlight. The keyboard has also been redesigned. Now with notebooks from end to end. On the other hand, there is no touchpad. Yes, the physical pad has been replaced with an unmarked glass pad with tactile feedback. Unfortunately, Dell has removed the headphone jack to keep the XPS 13 Plus ultra-slim. Dell hasn’t disclosed the full specs, but it knows it will have a 28-watt 12th generation Intel processor. The XPS 13 Plus will be available in the spring of 2022.

Sony unveils electric SUV

At CES in Las Vegas, Sony Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled a new prototype of the VisionS concept electric vehicle. It’s a battery-powered SUV. Along with this, Sony has launched a new division of Sony Mobility Co., Ltd., which will start commercializing electric vehicles. A Japanese conglomerate said Sony Mobility aims to make the most of AI and robotics technology. The new prototype SUV has joined the Vision-S02, an electric concept car announced last year. The EV is 5G capable, equipped with a 3D sound system, and passengers can play video games through digital video services. It’s unclear if it’s a mass-produced car, but Sony is looking for a commercial release of Sony’s EV. Apple also reportedly wants to enter the electric vehicle market in 2024.

Introducing the World’s Fastest Mobile Processor: The 12th Generation Intel Core Family with Performance Hybrid Architecture is up to 40% faster than its predecessor. #AltogetherWonderful # CES2022 https://t.co/9rIKmNoUni pic.twitter.com/vH96oSh3cW

Intel at # CES2022 (@intel) January 4, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Intel announces new processor

Both Intel and AMD have announced new processors using the CES 2022. Intel’s 12th generation mobile processors are faster and more powerful. These new CPUs use the same big.LITTLE design techniques as the desktop version of the 12th generation processor. There are three major variations in this family, including the enthusiastic grade H-series processors, the P-series for thin performance laptops, and the U-series for the latest lightweight laptops. Meanwhile, AMD has announced the new Ryzen 6000 series processors. These new processors are built on a 6nm Zen 3+ core architecture and include AMD RDNA 2 on-chip graphics. Among the new CPUs, the U-series processor is designed for thin and light notebooks, and the H-series mobile processor is designed for powerful gaming and creator laptops.

Introducing the new ROG laptop! From the classic Zephyrus G14 and sporty Strix G to the upgraded Zephyrus Duo 16 and the all-new Ultra Portable ROG Flow Z13, which one do you enjoy the most?

https://t.co/e1kijsGLGd#CES2022ROG #TheRiseOfGamers pic.twitter.com/lBSPdjQGBA

ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) January 4, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Asus ROG, Alienware, Nvidia announce new products

Asus ROG, Dell Alienware, and Nvidia’s new laptops and graphics cards were seen at CES 2022. Of the many new laptops Asus unveiled at CES, the Flow Z13 stood out the most. It’s essentially a gaming tablet packed with a powerful CPU and discrete GPU in a 13-inch design. Yes, it also works with Asus eGPU docks. Alienware also unveiled a new range of gaming laptops and accessories at CES2022, including the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor. Nvidia also received a lot of attention at CES by announcing a new graphics card targeting mobile and desktop gamers.

