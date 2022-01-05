Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen3 Hands-on





Lenovo has announced the new ThinkBook Plus Gen3 with two (two!) Screens. There is one 17.3-inch primary screen (such as a regular screen) and another 8-inch screen on the keyboard deck. Various other models that tried this form factor (that is, the Asus gaggle from Duo) placed a secondary screen on the back of the deck and pushed the keyboard to the front. However, Lenovo instead placed the keyboard on the right side of the chassis and pushed the keyboard to the left.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3s looks a little familiar, but I definitely prefer this layout to the Duos layout. No need to buy another palm rest. It also doesn’t look or feel like a Tyrannosaurus when typing. (I know that front club keyboard members disagree with me about this, but that’s right.)

The primary screen is … well, its very wide. Specifically, it has an aspect ratio of 21:10, which is very rare on laptops. I’ve never used a notebook this large and I don’t want to carry it around in too many places, but it does give me a lot of screen space for multitasking. The 8-inch secondary display has a resolution of 800 x 1280 and supports a stylus integrated into the chassis.

That wide one.

Lenovo showed some great use cases for the secondary screen in my brief demo. You can write notes (if you’re right-handed, left-handed people may have problems) and sync directly with OneNote. For example, if you edit a photo on the main screen, the cool thing is that you can use the stylus to blow up part of the photo on the secondary screen. You can throw away distractions like Twitter and Spotify there, pull up your calculator, mirror specific smartphones, and extend the apps you’re looking at on the main screen.

The software doesn’t look as sophisticated as Asus (although it might be best because it’s all about understanding how to use Asus). Also, unlike Asus, Lenovo doesn’t seem to be trying to get developers to create something specifically for this form factor. They have already stated that they have many uses.

This is ThinkBook 14 Gen4.

Plus starts at $ 1,399 and ships in May (like any other ThinkBook family), but is aimed at small businesses that may not have the budget for Lenovo’s finest ThinkPad. Dual-screen devices are generally expensive, and a $ 1,399 price tag could make this technology available to new business customers.

The ThinkBook Plus also comes with a 12th generation Intel Core processor, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and an FHD infrared camera with a physical privacy shutter. But what comes to the screen is the exciting part.

And here is the ThinkBook 13X.

Lenovo has also announced several other ThinkBook updates. You now have the ThinkBook 13X Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 Plus i, and ThinkBook 16 Gen 4 Plus i. (There are many names, but I know Lenovo does this from time to time.) These will all be available in April with starting prices of $ 1,099, $ 839, and $ 859, respectively.

All three models are powered by Intel’s 12th generation processors. The 13X comes with an optional wireless charging mat that allows you to charge compatible mobile devices with it. The ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 16 have a 16:10 display and a large glass touchpad, making them thinner than their predecessors.

And here is the ThinkBook 16 Gen4.

I’m a fan of the ThinkBook line in general and I’m happy to see that it has some funky features. Given how expensive a very expensive business laptop is, it’s nice to see more affordable models catching up with the latest hardware. All of these models are sturdy, attractive and well made, and Id can be safely brought into the conference room (assuming performance depends on snuffs). I think the more innovations there are in this price range, the better.

Photo by Monica Chin / The Verge

