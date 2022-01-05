Meta reportedly canceled a VR / AR operating system project for 300 people





Meta has reportedly unplugged a custom operating system that is supposed to power future virtual and augmented reality headsets, but the full reason and future plans are still unclear. It’s not clear. The information reported today in the news that the company, formerly named Facebook, suspended the development of a project called XROS in November, named after XR, a generic term for AR / VR. As a result, Meta remains the Android-based operating system used on Quest (formerly Oculus) VR devices. Not only does this provide convenience, it also makes Meta dependent on the OS of other companies.

According to the information article, the development of XROS started in 2017 and is being worked on by more than 300 people. This is clearly synonymous with the real-life operating system previously publicly discussed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew Bosworth. In June 2021, Zuckerberg explained that he would create a microkernel-based operating system that allows Meta to have tight control over all layers of hardware. Canceling XROS has no signs of affecting Metas’ plans to build new AR glasses, including prototypes known as Project Aria and Nazare, but it seems to mean that they are using an Android-based OS. ..

Development of XROS reportedly stopped shortly after former Microsoft team leader Mark Lucovsky announced that he had stopped working on a similar AROS project at Google. Lucovsky told The Information after Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, publicly accused the company of harmful business practices in a 60-minute interview, and also Metas’ interest in VR and AR, the company’s new Metaverse-centric focus. He said he left for a reference to. A heavy virtual world.

However, Zuckerberg has focused on VR and AR as a way to escape Apple and Google’s dominance on mobile phones. The company is reportedly still interested in building its own operating system, which may include a resurrected version of XROS.

Meta responded to the information report in a statement emailed to The Verge by communications manager Sheeva Slovan. The statement states that we are not shutting down or shrinking operations when building a real-life operating system. The team continues to make progress and is investing in building future computing platforms such as AR glasses and wearable devices to help realize the Metaverse Vision.

Update 11:30 AM ET: Added statement from Meta.

