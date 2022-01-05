Three Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022





Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares have crushed a wider market over the last three years due to the company’s earnings and rapid earnings growth. AMD’s performance is supported by its market share with larger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products such as Sony (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. I am.

It’s not surprising to see AMD maintain its impressive momentum in 2022 and continue to be the top growth stock thanks to the catalyst in which it is placed.

However, investors should not miss some warning signs that could send AMD’s tumbling share. Let’s look at three factors that may prove to be AMD’s Achilles tendon in 2022.

1. Intel’s resurrection could give AMD a sleepless night

Intel’s loss of competitiveness is one of the biggest drivers of AMD’s growth over the past few years. AMD’s growing market share in central processing unit (CPU) space has driven the company’s revenue and revenue primarily thanks to the advanced manufacturing processes that have cast a shadow over Chipzilla and made it possible to win customer acceptance. I was overwhelmed.

However, Intel seems to be in the process of redeeming as the latest Alder Lake processors are showing signs of regaining market share from AMD. Intel’s share of sales at the German retailer Mindfactory jumped to 30% in November 2021, a record high for the year. Intel gained a 23% share of sales at Mindfactory in October 2021. This shows that the launch of new competitive chips that rival AMD’s products in terms of manufacturing processes can help turn the tide.

Intel’s new manufacturing process allows us to manufacture processors that are not only faster, but also competitively priced compared to AMD’s products. Given that Intel is expected to further improve its manufacturing process with the Raptor Lake chip in 2022 and move to a 7-nanometer process node next year, AMD must face it.

AMD has reportedly reduced prices after the launch of the Alder Lake processor to keep the chip competitive. So the resurgence of Intel is bad news for AMD. AMD has done a great job with CPU space and enjoys a combination of powerful volume and pricing power that can be a threat if Chipzilla continues to run successfully.

2. Lack of components can be another challenge

The enterprise, embedded and semi-custom (EESC) businesses have been one of AMD’s remarkable growth pillars since the launch of the latest generation consoles by Sony and Microsoft. The company’s third-quarter revenue from the EESC segment increased 69% year-on-year to $ 1.9 billion, and strong demand for game consoles was one of the reasons for this significant increase.

However, console manufacturers seem to find it difficult to procure components and build enough devices to meet strong demand. For example, Nintendo has reduced its sales forecast for switch consoles this year by 1.5 million units. Similarly, Sony is expected to build 15 million PlayStation 5s in the fiscal year ending March 2022, down from the previous estimate of 16 million.

In addition, Sony’s manufacturing partners are reportedly thinking that it may be difficult for the company to reach its goal of producing 22.6 million PS5s next year. A similar story seems to be rolling out on Microsoft’s latest Xbox console, which is expected to run short this year due to a lack of chips.

As a result, AMD’s sales to Microsoft and Sony could be hurt if console makers were forced to reduce production this year due to a lack of components. This is another potential danger signal that AMD investors should be aware of. This is because the EESC business can lose momentum due to lower console sales.

3. Nvidia dominates the graphics card

AMD has been unable to make significant strides over Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market for the past year. According to Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia dominated the discrete graphics card market in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia controlled 82% of the discrete GPU market in the fourth quarter of 2020. This means that we haven’t given AMD an inch in this profitable market.

It’s worth noting that AMD once brought Nvidia financial benefits in the GPU market and controlled a significant portion of this space. However, the situation changed completely with the launch of Nvidia’s Ampere graphics card in 2020. These cards have significantly improved performance at an attractive price. Nvidia is expected to enhance the game by launching the next-generation Ada Lovelace graphics card in 2022, which could be rumored to be twice as fast as its current product. ..

As a result, AMD may find it difficult to make progress over Nvidia in the GPU market. Nvidia was the only company to grow sales in the third quarter of 2021, especially considering that the latter seems to have secured a substantial supply of components that will help hunt down a larger portion of sales in 2022. It was a GPU maker.

Jon Peddie Research predicts that $ 54 billion worth of GPUs will be sold annually by 2025, compared to $ 23.6 billion in 2020, making AMD a great place to leverage thanks to Nvidia’s presence. I’m not in a good position. As a result, AMD could miss the surge in GPU sales after 2022, and missing this opportunity could ultimately put pressure on stock prices.

