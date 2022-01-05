BlackBerry will end support for classic devices: what you need to know





The classic blackberry is on the way out.

Sarah Tew / CNET

BlackBerry users are mourning just a few days of the new year. According to the company, support for BlackBerry 10 devices and devices with BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier software ended on January 4th. This means that many Generation X and Millennial beloved phones will no longer use data, make calls, send text messages, or make emergency calls.

Here’s what you need to know about service termination, what’s still working, and what to do if your device is left behind by the news:

Which BlackBerry service will be terminated?

The end of service applies to devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier software. Support for these devices ended on January 4th.

This change also applies if you are using a BlackBerry-hosted email address, or if you are receiving redirected email from a BlackBerry-hosted email address on another platform. Customers of companies with enhanced Sim-based licenses (ESBLs) or Identity Based Licenses (IBLs) are also affected.

Even if you’re using a BlackBerry Android device, everything should work unless you receive redirected email from a BlackBerry-hosted email address, or you’re using ESBL or IBL.

BBM Enterprise and BBM Enterprise for Individual Use (BBMe) will continue to work on other platforms.

What happens to my BlackBerry data?

According to the company’s FAQ, unwanted or irrelevant data stored on BlackBerry will be deleted, destroyed, erased, or anonymized. You can also contact [email protected] to request immediate deletion of your data.

Regarding migration, the BlackBerry FAQ suggests new devices and email addresses (if you are using BlackBerry-hosted email, or if you receive redirected email from a BlackBerry-hosted email address). ). According to the FAQ, enterprise customers using BES 5 will also need to migrate to the new BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management product and the new BlackBerry suite. If you are using ESBL or IBL, you need to get a standard license.

If you want to back up the media on your device, select the software you want to use on your device (BlackBerry 7.1 OS or earlier, BlackBerry 10 or BlackBerry PlayBook 2.1 OS or earlier), and then select your device. The BlackBerry website details the steps for each device.

If you use 7.1 OS or earlier, BlackBerry Password Keeper data is stored locally. If you’re using BlackBerry 10, here’s a step-by-step guide.

The device has stopped working. What do i do now?

BlackBerry was a beloved and iconic phone. It’s okay if it takes a while to mourn. When you’re ready to move to a new device, check out the list of CNET phones that are best to buy in 2022. Whether you need an iOS or Android device, and exactly how much money you need. I want to invest in a new device.But the good news is that you can find iOS and Android phones at different prices.

