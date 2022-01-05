Chevrolet Silverado EV reveals: GM’s best-selling truck becomes an electric car





One of the best-selling pickup trucks in the United States, the Chevrolet Silverado uses electricity. Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, presented Chevy’s response to the Ford F-150 Lightning during a virtual presentation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. GM hopes that the familiar nameplates on the plug-in pickups will help bring Silverard owners and other truck fans into a world of zero tailpipe emissions.

The Silverado EV is GM’s second electric truck, following the GMC Hummer EV, which went into production last year. However, when launched in late 2023, the Electric Silverado is one of the company’s flagship vehicles with over $ 35 billion in electric vehicles, making it the first electric truck of the Chevy brand of automakers. It will also be.

At launch, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations: the RST First Edition and the fleet-oriented WorkTruck (WT) model. Both models have a range of over 400 miles on a full charge (although that number must be certified by the Environmental Protection Agency).

RST First Edition will be available at a suggested retail price of $ 105,000

The base model work truck starts at $ 39,900, and the full-featured RST First Edition is named after its first off-assembly line in the spring of 2023 and will be sold at a suggested retail price of $ 105,000. Chevy says different versions of the truck will be available for $ 50,000 $ 80,000 after production increases. The car maker has already made a reservation.

Like most electric cars, electric silverards are incredibly fast and can sprint from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds. It’s faster than Cybertruck and almost as good as the Ford F-150 Lightning. The RST version sounds like you can easily blow the wind in Silverados wide open watt mode with a total output of 485 kW (664 hp) and a torque of 780 lb-foot.

The track’s RST First Edition also has many additional features, including:

Four-wheel steering automatic adaptive air suspension, available multi-flex tailgate with 2-inch multi-flex midgate power release to extend truck cargo capacity while retaining passenger seats in the back row 17-inch LCD infotainment adjoining GM Hands-Free Driver Assistance Technology, a screen trailer-compatible super cruise combined with an 11-inch diagonally reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view of over 14 inches You can travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the US and Canada

It all sounds fun, but all this power is very good as long as you can easily charge the electric silverard. Charging is still a painful place for most EVs, and like most non-Tesla car makers, GM doesn’t own its own network. This means that Silverard owners should rely on third-party EV patchwork if they are not charging at home. Charge most needs to the enterprise.

Both versions of the truck can use DC fast charging speeds up to 350kW. This will add an estimated 100 miles for every 10 minutes of charging. Of course, few chargers have such power, and most owners should use a charger of 150kW or less.

Silverado is perfect for the F-150 Lightning when it comes to onboard power

The Silverado is ideal for the F-150 Lightning when it comes to in-vehicle power, delivering an astonishing 10.2kW for all types of charging needs, whether it’s powering the entire home or charging another electric vehicle. In contrast, the F-150 Lightning’s base trim can output 2.4kW of onboard power, while the more expensive Lariat and Platinum trims provide a total of 9.6kW of onboard power.

One of the coolest features is the Multiflex Tailgate. The truck bed itself is 5 feet 11 inches long, but can grow up to 9 feet when the midgate is open and 10 feet 10 inches when the multiflex tailgate is extended. As a result, different configurations are created to meet the needs of different cargoes.

And yes, there is a trunk. However, while Ford enjoyed the branding of Megapower Frank very much, Chevy chose the more functional e-trunk. This sounds like it’s packed with pachydermata more than what’s in a plug-in pickup.

When it finally hits the dealer, it will find many electric trucks already on the market, including the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and perhaps the Tesla Cybertruck. Most notably, production of the Silverados lags behind the F-150 Lightning, with the F-150 Lightning scheduled to begin production in the spring of 2022.

The Silverard EV is built on GM’s Ultium battery pack and electric drivetrain, which is also used to power Hummer trucks and SUVs, Cadillac Lyric and Celestic, and other upcoming EVs. (Silvalard uses a 24-module Ultium battery pack similar to the Hummer EV.) GM is struggling with the first generation thanks to its massive recall, but with regard to the Ultium generation electric vehicle. I have already made some big promises. Bolt EV.

Grid view

It will be built at Factory Zero, Detroit’s GMEV plant, along with both the Summer EV and Cruise Origin, an autonomous shuttle dedicated to automakers. GM also plans to build two battery factories in the United States as it continues to vertically integrate new elements of the manufacturing process.

Pickup trucks are the largest seller in the United States. And, despite improved fuel economy, pickup trucks still consume the most gas and have the most carbon emissions. Therefore, the electrification of the pickup truck market can have a significant impact on the environment.

Now that everyone is a game. By the end of 2021, GM had delivered only one Hummer EV truck. Due to supply chain issues, Rivian’s deployment has been delayed. Ford has high expectations for the F-150 lighting, which recently doubled its expected production to 150,000 units by mid-2023.

It will be interesting to see what Ford does at the forefront of GM

Given the fierce competition between the two companies in the track space, it would be interesting to see what Ford does with a good start to GM. Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, said in an email that they are huge sellers and profit-making for the parent company. Each has a very loyal buyer base. Now they are on the market in EV version. Ford may step up as it first hits the market. Please take a closer look.

Ford likes to boast that EVs not only turn loyal customers into plug-in vehicles, but also attract new customers who have never owned Ford. Its current GM is trying to do the same with the Silverado EV.

