The HMD will soon have five new Nokia phones under $ 250 in the United States.





HMD, the company behind modern Nokia-branded phones, announced that five new US-only phones will be available earlier this year. None of these are flagship products. There is only one 5G device and all five are set to retail for less than $ 250. The HMD has also revived the classic Nokia design as a modern feature phone for the Nokia 2760, a flip phone that inherited its name from the original 2007 cell phone.

The company hasn’t fully detailed the specifications of the five phones today, and says it plans to bring this information closer to the launch of each phone. Instead, the phone emphasizes that it will be available to a wider range of US wireless providers, including T-Mobile and TracFone, as well as Dish Wireless and Consumer Cellular.

The original Nokia 2760 was released in 2007

In descending order of price, we have $ 239G400, which will be released in the second quarter. The 5G phone features a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and a triple-rear camera array consisting of 2-megapixel macros. Interestingly, its 6.6-inch display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is relatively rare in this price range. It has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Then there’s the $ 149 G100, a 4G phone with a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. This will also be released in the second quarter. Both the G100 and G400 are part of the HMD Midrange G-series.

The HMD also brings two phones into the accessible and value-focused Nokia C-series range. There is a $ 99 C100 (scheduled for the first quarter) and a $ 119 C200 (released in the second quarter). The C100 features a relatively compact 5.45-inch display, a relatively low-resolution 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The C200 is slightly larger with a 6.1-inch display and has a 4,000 mAh battery.

Finally, there’s the $ 79 Nokia 2760 Flip, a clamshell feature phone that will be released in the first quarter. We run KaiOS, which offers a limited number of smartphone-style services like Google Maps, with a focus on durability and reliability, primarily for customers over the age of 55. There is also an emergency button that allows you to call your contacts and set them to share your location, as well as a small external screen for notifications.

