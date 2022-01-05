NASA’s first Artemis Moon mission has a virtual astronaut: Amazon’s Alexa





At least among the many aspects that the group behind this Alexa experiment closely monitors on the ground is how virtual assistants work in space. And if nothing else, it will be some well-placed ads.

This is all part of a collaboration between Amazon, (AMZN) Cisco (CSCO), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), which built the Orion capsule for NASA. Lockheed approached the other two companies with the idea of ​​developing a virtual assistant about three years ago, and said they were paying the full cost of including the virtual assistant in the Artemis 1 mission. Lockheed is also reimbursing NASA for the support NASA has lent to this project through an arrangement called the Space Law Agreement. This allows space agencies to be rewarded for the expertise and resources they provide to companies working on specific space-related projects.

NASA wasn’t involved in system design or Lockheed’s rallying partner selection, Space Agency told CNN Business.

Howard Fu, NASA’s Deputy Program Manager for Orion, told CNN, “Lockheed is leading this effort and demonstrating other technologies that may bring future benefits in terms of providing the platform. I’m just as happy to be able to do that. ” jobs.

Named Callisto after fellow Greek mythological goddess Artemis, the system aims to ease the work of astronauts one day. For example, you can use Alexa to adjust cabin lighting while performing other tasks, or connect with loved ones on Earth via WebEx, making it even more fun to find long and difficult trekking through space. can do.

“”[We] Aaron Rubenson, vice president of Amazon’s Alexa program, envisions a future in which astronauts can look to the onboard artificial intelligence for information, support, and ultimately dating. I’m doing it. ”

But Callisto isn’t there yet. So far, NASA has only approved the use of Callisto in Artemis 1, not future manned Artemis missions.

President Hu, Deputy Program Manager at Orion, “evaluates all kinds of technologies” and “considers different ways to enable astronauts to operate their vehicles more efficiently.” I’m here, “he told CNN Business.

“Sure, virtual assistants or assistants and AI will be part of that assessment. [for future missions] Whatever they are, whether they are Callisto or something else. ”

Unresolved questions

The company behind Callisto said the system has been thoroughly tested in the field, but many questions remain about how it works. And it remains unclear if future astronauts may one day find that it is an asset. According to both companies, Artemis astronauts have not yet tested the system, even on the ground.

For example, it’s unclear how well the WebEx conferencing system works. It should be noted that astronauts always had the ability to communicate with people on the ground using existing communication systems. For example, you can now set up a video chat with an astronaut on the International Space Station. However, contact with hypersonic spacecraft flying more than 200,000 miles from Earth is difficult and impossible at some point in the journey.

However, Cisco hopes WebEx will be used to enhance astronauts’ ability to communicate and coordinate with people on the ground, perhaps to set up meetings and conferences with multiple participants. That is, if you can establish a good connection.

Suspicious internet connections also pose a challenge for Alexa. Amazon smart speaker devices in people’s homes require an internet connection to process queries and get information. However, according to Rubenson, the version of Alexa used in the Callisto system has been reconfigured to work offline in theory, giving future astronauts the latest information on flight orbits live. Can be provided. Current information about the events of the earth.

Alexa can access real-time telemetry data to answer specific mission-related questions, such as capsule movement speed. However, AI can only control one aspect of Artemis 1’s flight: cabin lighting. However, the Callisto team envisions a future in which the system can be configured to control other hardware such as cameras.

If everything else fails, the mission will provide Amazon with some strategic product placement. NASA has been encouraging the commercial use of outer space as one of its key goals for over a decade. And this project includes some adjustments to the company’s PR push.

For example, Amazon is rolling out new features for those who have Alexa-enabled devices at home. By using the command “Alexa, take me to the moon”, users can get the latest information on the Artemis 1 mission live.

“We want to use Alexa’s role in this mission to raise awareness of space and ultimately inspire the next generation of enthusiasts and engineers,” Rubenson said. increase.

But whether or not Callisto proves that it may be useful for future missions, it will achieve one goal. “This is a very photogenic payload,” said Rob Chambers, director of Lockheed Martin’s Commercial Civil Space Strategy.

