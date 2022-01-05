Google is working to improve the integration of Windows and Android





Google wants Apple to do it for people in its ecosystem, for Android and Chrome users. Today, CES 2022 announces a series of news designed to allow users of non-Apple devices to seamlessly set up, connect, and share across platforms. This includes extending existing Fast Pair and Chromecast features to more products and improving data sharing between Android phones and laptops. In fact, Google says, “For the first time in Android, we are also focusing on building for other platforms such as Windows.”

First, fast pair. Google is working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring Fast Pair to their Windows PCs so they can quickly connect their Android phones to their laptops. Then you can configure Bluetooth accessories to sync text messages and easily share files via NearbyShare. This feature will be available on some Windows PCs later this year.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced Fast Pair to devices other than wearables, cars, and Bluetooth audio accessories, including TVs and smart devices. It already works with Pixel Buds and some Fitbit watches, making setup on these devices easier. Within a few weeks, your Chromebook will automatically detect Fast Pair-enabled headphones when you turn it on, and you’ll be able to connect with just one click. The new Chromebook, coming later this year, will also be easier to set up. You can connect your Android smartphone and port your stored data such as Google account and Wi-Fi password.

Google

Within the next few months, the company will be able to connect headphones to Google TV or Android TV, and Fast Pair will also work with new Matter-enabled smart home devices. This makes it easier than ever to add connected appliances to your home network. It doesn’t sound as simple as Apple’s HomePod setup, where you can place your iPhone close to your speakers to trigger the installation process, but to be sure, you’ll have to wait for Google’s solution to work.

After all the gadgets are set up and synced to each other, Google also wants to enable convenient connectivity with Apple’s AirPlay or AirDrop. With Cast support for all Bose smart speakers and soundbars, as well as more brands, you can stream music and audio from your Android phone to compatible speakers.

The company is also “building Bluetooth-enabled headphone technology” that can automatically switch audio output depending on the device you are using. Suppose you’re wearing earphones while watching a show on your Android tablet and you get a call. The system pauses the movie, the headphones switch to the mobile phone, and return to the tablet as soon as the conversation is over. This works for all audio played through the device at the system level, not just for supported apps. For Apple users, this is similar to how AirPods automatically switch between iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Google

According to Google, compatible headphones also support spatial audio, so you can hear directional sounds based on head movements for a more immersive experience. These features will be available in the coming months.

Later this year, Chromebook PhoneHub will also be useful with new features. For example, you don’t need to install a separate app like Signal or WhatsApp on your laptop to send a message to your friends over your mobile phone. Messages from the chat app will appear on your Chromebook and you can reply from there. Google has also added Camera Roll to PhoneHub so you can view your media without having to open photos.google.com.

Locking and unlocking devices and vehicles is also easy. Like the Apple Watch (and some Samsung devices), within the next few months, you’ll be using your paired Wear OS 3 watch to keep your Chromebook and Android devices unlocked when you’re nearby. Can be.

Google

The car is also getting an Android update. Compatible Samsung or Pixel smartphones will be able to lock, unlock, and launch supported BMW vehicles. Later this year, phones that support ultra-wideband will be able to open car doors without leaving their pockets or wallets. Google has also added support for key sharing in compliance with the Connected Car Consortium’s interoperable standards, allowing you to remotely share access to your vehicle directly from your mobile phone. “We are working to introduce digital car keys to more Android phones and vehicles later this year,” the company said.

Finally, you can instruct the Google Assistant to warm up, cool down, lock, and unlock the car and ask how much battery is left in the EV. According to Google, this will first appear on Volvo Cars vehicles in the coming months and “continue”.

Everything Google announces today fits in with the ambient computing vision that Google has been discussing for years. “It’s like a fundamental element of realizing the vision of ambient computing,” Erik Kay, vice president of multi-device experience, told Engadget. With these updates released, non-Apple users seem to have less reason to envy the seamless ecosystem that iPhone or Mac users enjoy.

