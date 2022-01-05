Israeli tech industry gets new processor for free, courtesy of the state-Tech News





The Israeli Innovation Authority wants to allow local tech companies to use Israeli-developed processors for free with state funding, thereby reducing their reliance on chips from abroad and saving money. increase.

Aviv Zeevi, vice president of technology infrastructure at the agency, said Israeli chips are primarily suitable for simple and basic purposes: devices that do not require large amounts of processing power. Among these are devices, medical devices, diagnostic tools, sensors and cameras used in the Internet of Things.

“Based on the quotes we received, savings can reach 15-20 percent of the cost of the device,” he said. “And companies want to achieve technological independence, which reduces their reliance on external companies.”

This chip was developed by the chip consortium GenPro, which was founded three years ago. The Innovation Authority has raised 42 million shekels ($ 13.6 million). Consortium partners have provided additional funding.

GenPro’s main partners are DSPG, Mellanox-Invidia, CEVA, SatixFy, Dolphin (withdrawn last year after being acquired by a foreign company), Western Digital, and four local universities (Bar-Ilan, Tel Aviv, Ben). I’m a researcher. -Glion and Technion.

According to the Innovation Authority, the consortium, in the words of the Innovation Authority, is for several companies and research institutes to work together to promote “research and development of innovative technologies that give Israeli industry a comparative advantage in the international market.” It was established.

GenPro’s goal is to develop hardware and software technologies based on the open core of processors that use the RISC-V architecture. Participating organizations participated to accumulate on-site know-how and develop their own processors.

Authorities also requested that other local tech companies be granted free access to products developed by GenPro.

GenPro chips are based on the RISC-V architecture, a type of instruction set used for chip planning. This technology is a more open and flexible alternative to the two market-dominant chip development architectures (86X used by Intel and AMD, which are the basis of most computer and server processors) at the beginning of the last decade. It was developed. And ARM are based on most processors for smartphones and laptops.

It is not the chip itself that is provided to the local business, but its plans and copyright. This gives them the freedom to use the plan and adapt it to their needs.

Today, smart device manufacturers rely on processors based on the ARM architecture. This means that you have to pay ARM a few cents as a license fee for all the devices you sell. Therefore, Zeevi states that switching to a new RISC-V-based GenPro chip can save costs and increase profitability.

Another advantage is that “enterprise can base the processor and make relevant changes to suit their needs. As a result, enterprises have better control over their plans and better performance. You can.”

However, in reality, it can be difficult to convince many tech companies to adopt new technologies. Most of them have been using ARM processors for years and are reluctant to take the risk of new technologies. In addition, doing this requires conversion, adaptation, and quality control processes, all of which come with it.

